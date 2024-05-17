‘I Am Done Being Silenced’: Kel Mitchell’s Daughter Begs Actor to Back Off Her Mother, Blames Slut-Shaming for Taking Stepdad’s Name

Former Nickelodeon actor Kel Mitchell is facing backlash after his “Club Shay Shay” interview, like many of the guests on Shannon Sharpe’s platform, for mentioning certain individuals during the discussion.

In addition to blasting network writer and producer Dan Schneider for what Mitchell said was speaking to him in a disrespectful manner and contributing to his suicidal thoughts, the “Good Burger” star also accused his ex-wife Tyisha Hampton of infidelity throughout their marriage, alleging that she became pregnant multiple times by three men she was involved with while they were married.

Hampton denies these allegations, calling him a lying “narcissist.”

Silenced’: Kel Mitchell’s Daughter Begs Actor to Back Off Her Mother, Blames Slut-Shaming for Taking Stepdad’s Name (Photo: @iamkelmitchell / Instagram)

“This man is lying about abortions. Just the fact that you’re even lying about abortions is crazy,” Hampton said on a TikTok video after the episode debuted. “That’s really crazy work. But then also to state that because of these fake abortions, because of me cheating — this man said he wanted to kill himself.”

Now Kel’s daughter Allure, who once accused him of abandoning her for 10 years, is asking her father to stop dragging her mother publicly, reminding him that what he says about her mother trickles onto her.

The 22-year-old posted on her private Instagram profile, which was later captured by “Hollywood Unlocked.”

“Dad I honestly don’t understand why you keep putting this out here when I’ve told you how men I have been contacting me calling me a slut cause of my mother,” she began.

“I am your daughter,” she continued, “And as a woman, I am so disappointed in you. I’d choose a bear over a man.”

Allure also checked her famous father for spreading misinformation about the man who raised her.

“My stepdad didn’t change our names to hide us away from you, we’ve talked about this and you know why it was because my mom never wanted my little siblings to feel different than us,” she wrote, before reminding him that he’s not in a position to be throwing rocks at anyone. “I begged to take over my stepdad’s last name. He made it a cute ceremonial thing because it was him accepting me as his DAUGHTER.”

“You got my brother and I tested to see if we were yours while the dad who stepped up took over the role you let go,” Allure added. “Please speak the truth.”

According to Allure, the decision to change their last names was made to protect the children’s feelings.

“When people would Google us and see that our last name is Mitchell, and it was embarrassing to say my dad wasn’t there, so by taking my stepdad’s name, I felt like every other kid in the class from a two-parent household,” she explained.

One person tried to stay out of the minutiae of her beef with her dad and focused on the random men calling her outside of her name. The Instagram user @vivalarosh asked her not to “blame either parent for the ignorance of young men that are not worth” her time.

“You are God’s child regardless of anything your parents have done or how they have disappointed you, young lady,” the person wrote, adding, “Let no dirty dog call you anything less than that.”

Within one minute, Allure responded:

“I agree on the first part last part your projecting I don’t have daddy issues cause I had a dad it just wasn’t him.”

Just as she told her dad in the first few posts, many of his super fans hopped in the comment section to disrespect her and compare her to her mother.

She held her ground, saying she had proof that her father did many of the things she accused him of doing and that she would be willing to direct message people with what she believes supports her feelings about Mitchell.

“To be fair, it’s not about what was said. It’s that it was said at all,” Allure wanted her father’s supporters to know. “He has a lack of respect for the mother of his children and posted right after Mother’s Day this was planned and thought out, yet my mother is manipulative…okay.”

The “Club Shay Shay” interview premiered three days after Mother’s Day.

Mitchell told Sharpe that he and his daughter were mending their relationship and that she planned to let people know that the two of them were not in the dark spot they were in 2022 when she took to TikTok to air him out. He called her clip a “trauma dump” and maintained that she had been duped by her mother to dislike and believe the worst of him.

According to “Hollywood Unlocked,” the video he referenced had the caption, “I guess ten years without your children could do this to you.”

“I am done being silenced. My father is the type of man to fake as if he’s in my life, but he’s not. He was there financially,” she said.

She said that he “only paid” for things that would make him look good to the public.

“He helped pay for my first car, my high school tuition, and my housing on campus until I cut him off for exactly this,” she wrote. “I now live completely independently without any parental help. I did this to prove to my father that his money was never what I needed, and growing up the way I had to it boggles me that’d even think that what I cared about.”

She said she needed the emotional support that all daughters need from their fathers.

Allure also added that from age 5 to age 15, Mitchell gave her no physical or emotional support, but as a young adult, she is figuring it out.

The “Kenan and Kel” actor has four children. His first set are from his first wife, his eldest son Lyric, 24, and daughter Allure, 22. His second set is from his new partner, Asia Lee, a daughter named Wisdom, 6, and a son named Honor, 4.

Outside of Allure and her mother, no one else has publicly spoken out about the interview and allegations about the family.