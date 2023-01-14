‘Technically, You Really Didn’t Kill Anybody’: Deb Antney Accuses Gucci Mane of Lying About Killing Jeezy’s Homie In 2006

Gucci Mane’s former manager Deb Antney had a lot to say about the rapper during her recent interview on the “Ugly Money TV” podcast. The 61-year-old accused Gucci of lying about his role in the death of Henry Lee Clark III, better known as “Pookie Loc,” an associate with his former rap rival Jeezy.

Near the end of the interview, Antney, who is also the mother of “No Hands” rapper Waka Flocka Flame, was asked if she witnessed the Gucci Mane versus Jeezy “Verzuz” battle in 2020.

While she noted being happy that the matchup took place, she also expressed her discomfort with the way Gucci Mane “constantly talked about dead stuff.”

Debra Antney speaks on the death of Jeezy’s friend Pookie Loc, who was allegedly shot by Gucci Mane. (Photo: @debra4mizay/Instagram.)

The industry vet is possibly referring to Gucci Mane’s statement during the “Verzuz” where he said, “I’m smoking on Pookie Loc tonight,” in reference to Jeezy’s deceased friend whom Gucci allegedly murdered.

“Technically, you really didn’t kill anybody,” said Antey. “All these kids think that you’re the number one killer, and let’s don’t talk about it no more.”



“Now you’re a dad, you got two sons,” she continued, before advising Gucci too, “Think about your kids looking at something, and these are looking at you a certain kind of way of something that’s fictitious. It was done for rap.”

When the hosts asked the OG to clarify that Gucci never actually killed Pookie Loc, Antney responded, “No.”

This news comes as a complete shock to some fans, who wondered why Jeezy never spoke out about it publicly if this was true.

“So why Jeezy ain’t say nothing when the VS each other?”

“If Gucci didn’t do it I feel like Jeezy would’ve said he didn’t do it. However I do think GUcci too old and that s–– happened too long ago for Gucci to still be bringing up his name.”

In May 2005, Gucci Mane was on his way to a woman’s house in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur, Georgia, when he was allegedly attacked by four men. Shots were fired during the altercation, which ultimately resulted in Pookie Loc’s death. Though Gucci Mane claimed he fired in self-defense, he was charged murder in Pookie’s slaying. Months later in January 2006 all charges against Gucci were dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Gucci has not responded to Antney’s claims.