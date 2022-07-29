‘You Just Did It All Night In a Verzuz’: Gucci Mane Leaves Fans Scratching Their Heads After He Calls an End to Rappers Dissing the Dead

Social media users are understandably calling out rapper Gucci Mane following the release of the Atlanta rapper’s latest single, “Dissin the Dead.” The track finds Gucci addressing his past mistakes of speaking ill of his peers who have passed away as he calls on other artists in the rap industry to do the same.

Gucci Mane quietly shared a new song on what would’ve been Young Dolph’s 37th birthday. The Memphis, Tennessee-born emcee was shot and killed last November in his hometown while making a purchase inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 17: Rapper Gucci Mane performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“I know I should be more careful with the sh-t that I said,” Gucci raps in the uptempo track, which has already received over 36,000 views on YouTube since its posting on Thursday, July 28. “I feel like I started a trend, they never gon’ stop/They gon’ keep dissin’ the dead,” the “Weird” rapper continued.

Many of Gucci’s fans applauded the “Pillz” rapper’s effort to steer the conversation around hip-hop in a positive direction, including one Twitter user who wrote, “It’s actually a stand up thing to do, seeing as he pretty much invented dissin dead ‘opps.’ Gotta clean up what you mess up tho, I just hope the young ones care to listen.”

🤷🏾‍♂️It’s actually a stand up thing to do, seeing as he pretty much invented dissin dead “opps”🤦🏾‍♂️… gotta clean up what you mess up tho, I just hope the young ones care to listen — YungMambaRelentless (@mambamental824_) July 28, 2022

Several other users attempted to bring up the “First Day Out” rapper’s long history of name-dropping the deceased. Those familiar with Gucci’s longtime but since quashed feud with Jeezy can remember the latter’s former label singer Pookie Loc.

The rapper, born Henry Lee Clark III, died in May 2005 after four men broke into Gucci’s home in a reported botched home invasion. The “Fake Friends” rapper was accused of killing him but was later acquitted.

“How of all people he going to be the one pushing this narrative? You just did it all night in the versus last year,” wrote one critic.

He literally says in the song he was wrong for doing so — 😇 (@ImNotChris06) July 28, 2022

“PPPPPLEASE,” added another unconvinced reader. “Says the guy who started the whole “smoking on that (blank) pack” phrase.”

PPPPPLEASE 🙄 Says the guy who started the whole "smoking on that (blank) pack" phrase — MAH III (@Rojam81) July 28, 2022

Gucci mentioned Jeezy’s crew member last January in a record titled “Rumors” featuring rapper Lil Durk. “D.A. dropped my murder, didn’t have evidence to prove it/I think my house is haunted, yeah, by who? The ghost of Pookie,” he raps.

During his Verzuz appearance in 2020, Gucci made several references to Loc after performing his diss record “Truth” aimed at Jeezy. Lyrics included, “Go dig your partner up, n-gga, bet he can’t say sh-t.”

Jeezy immediately checked the rapper about the disrespectful song, stating, “See when I called you and extended this invite, my n-gga, I did it as a real man. It’s been 20 motherf-cking years… you still talking the same sh-t.”