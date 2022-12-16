‘He Didn’t Like Her’: Deb Antney Drops Bombshell, Reveals Why Gucci Mane Isn’t Fond of Nicki Minaj 

Waka Flocka’s mom and famed music manager Debra “Deb” Antney recently revealed what she claims caused Gucci Mane not to like fellow rapper Nicki Minaj.

During a recent appearance on battle rapper Math Hoffa’s “My Expert Opinion” podcast, Deb alleged that Gucci “couldn’t stand” the “Anaconda” emcee because she reportedly wouldn’t go to bed with him.

The Mizay Entertainment founder, whose roster included notable emcees like French Montana and even her own son Waka, said she wasn’t unfazed by Gucci and Nicki’s strained relationship.

“You know what hurt me? Gucci couldn’t stand her,” she said before adding, “He didn’t like Nicki because he couldn’t f–k her. He didn’t like her.” However, Deb said she was even more confused after Nicki still collaborated with the Atlanta native, even after “he did nothing for her,” the veteran industry figure said.

“And for you to give these big ups to the s–t that he [Gucci] did — that s–t was crazy,” Deb continued. “He ain’t did nothing for you [Nicki]; he ain’t even like her.”

In 2013 Gucci alluded to having a tryst with the “Super Freaky Girl” emcee in a track titled “Sex In Crazy Places.” Minaj quickly addressed his remarks on Twitter, writing, “May God strike me dead if I ever had sex wit that man. Lmfaoooooooooo. N–ga da way ya #ugliness is set up #BubbaGump #Crackhead.” They never publicly quashed their feud but did collaborate on Nick’s single “Make Love” four years later.

Remember when Nicki drag Gucci down for talking shit abt her pic.twitter.com/12bTD6dKN0 — Juão || (@SINNERBOY99) December 16, 2022

Deb also said that when she put Nicki on his record, the rapper reportedly “had a fit,” but expressed that all she ever wanted was for her artists “to work together because we’re family. So we all have to be together. It can’t be any of these [sic].”

However, Gucci seemingly made it difficult.

She accused the “Serial Killers” emcee of being “very selfish; he’s’ very much to himself,” she explained. “I don’t even understand how he gets to sign artists,” she added in another jab at the 1017 Records founder, who’s signed several artists, including Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, and many more.

“An artist ain’t never gonna let another artist become bigger than them,” she continued. “I never liked artists signing other artists because they not gonna let them become bigger than them.”

Neither Gucci or Nicki has responded to Deb’s interview.