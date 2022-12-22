Joe Budden joins actress Vivica A. Fox and rapper Drake and many other celebs who have shared their opinion about the legal case between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez, that now sees Lanez on trial for reportedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020.

Many were disapproving of the podcast host sharing his dislike for the Houston rapper last week on “The Joe Budden Podcast.”

He said, “For me personally, I’ve seen this woman do horrible things to some really great people that I have long-standing relationships with here in the industry, so I’m biased.”

After hearing his remarks, Vivica A. Fox and Claudia Jordan blasted the former rapper on their talk show, “Cocktails With Queens.” Both actresses reminded him to stay in a man’s place and out of women’s business.

“Joe Budden if you don’t button it up and sit your b—- a– down hating on that girl,” said Fox. “You all mad ’cause girls is ruling rap. It’s just driving you all crazy that the sistas is just ruling and taking numbers and can tell y’all about yourselves, look sexy with it; it’s a new day.”

She continued, “But if you wanted some attention, to be honest with you, I think that’s the wrong one to try to get it from because it’s really coming out — facts — it’s coming out after so many years of this trial being long-awaited that she was shot. Fox told him, “Get used to it, brother; it’s a new day. Girls are ruling. Sorry, Joe Budden.”

Meanwhile, Jordan brought up Budden’s reported history of domestic violence and his “abusive ways, allegedly.” She said, “The last time you had a hit, it was hitting a woman. But it ain’t the kind of hit you should be having.”

Joe Budden later apologized to Megan and others he offended on this week’s episode of “The Joe Budden Podcast.”

“I’m apologizing to Meg,” he said at the 19-minute mark. “Meg, the people that love her, her handlers, her team, the people that have to support her through what has to be an exhausting trial. I listened back. I got a few phone calls from women that I love and appreciate and admire.”

The “Pump It Up” artist said, “Men don’t need mics. We’re all stupid. Humans are stupid.”

He later clarified: “I’m apologizing for the careless manner in which I joked about her mental health … That didn’t sit right with my soul and spirit.”

The 42-year-old mentioned that a Twitter fan “eloquently” checked him about what he said, which he rightfully accepted. “But that’s not funny. Because whether you believe her or don’t believe her, can you afford to be wrong? The answer is no.”

Directing his comments at Jordan and Fox, Budden said, “You b—— better leave me alone.”

However, some were not buying his apology to Megan, noting he didn’t apologize for saying he didn’t like her. “Nah, we finna cancel you, buddy,” wrote one individual in the comments of an Instagram post from The Neighborhood Talk.

Budden replied, “@theerealkhamk, you can’t cancel me, don’t be full of yourself.”

Several prominent artists and celebrities have shared their sometimes unwarranted opinions about the ongoing legal matter between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. Many have publicly supported the “Hot Girl” rapper and others have publicly made jokes about the traumatizing moment she was shot on July 12, 2020. Here’s a breakdown of everyone who had something to say.

50 Cent’s Memes

50 Cent, who dated Fox in the early 2000s, has repeatedly shared memes on Instagram that make light about the case. In one post, he jokingly compared Megan to Jussie Smollett, who was found guilty of felony misconduct in December 2021.

Like Megan’s, the actor’s case was highly publicized and many expressed doubt regarding his account of what happened during the January 2019 incident. The former “Empire” star said he was attacked by two men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him as he walked around one late night in Chicago. He was accused of staging the incident as a hate crime.

“Damn I’m confused all this s— going around. I don’t know what to think,” Fif captioned the post. “LOL.”

50 Cent jokingly compares Megan Thee Stallion to Jussie Smollett. (Photo: @50cent/Instagram.)

Drake’s “Circo Loco” Rap

OVO CEO Drake took a subliminal shot at the “Savage” rapper on his collaborative album with 21 Savage, “Her Loss.” On the track “Circo Loco,” many believed the Toronto emcee referred to the July 2020 night Megan recalls being shot in her foot by Lanez. “This b— lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion,” Drake raps.

He failed to address the song lyric, but Megan fired back at him and others who referenced the shooting or talked about the validity of her story.

“Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass N—-! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot!” she wrote in the Nov. 4 tweet. “You n—– especially RAP N—– ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

The 26-year-old continued, “And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe a– favorite rappers that stood behind a N—- that SHOT A FEMALE.”

And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a Nigga that SHOT A FEMALE — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

In response, Lil Yachty stepped up to insist that Drake’s lyrics were about women lying about their butt shots. “You know, saying they’re a– is real when it’s fake,” he said during a session on Instagram live.

Draya Michele’s Savage X Fenty Deal

Draya Michele has been itching to get back her brand ambassador contract with Savage X Fenty. Rihanna’s lingerie brand immediately severed ties with the actress and model who made a “poor joke” about Megan and her alleged shooter during an interview.

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that, you know, drove them down this snapped-esque type of road,” Michele told the hosts of the “Wine and Weed” podcast. “And I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much that you shoot me in the foot too.”

After receiving backlash, the former “Basketball Wives” star returned with an apology in a since-removed tweet. “I truly don’t glorify domestic violence… I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry.”

Shortly after the apology, Megan tweeted, “Dumb b—- that s— ain’t f——- funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n—-.”

Dumb bitch that shit ain’t fucking funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a nigga — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) July 22, 2020

Chrissy Teigen’s Insensitive Tweet

John Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, is another celebrity who shared a controversial response to Megan having surgery. Weeks after she began recovery from gunshot wounds, Teigen shared an unwarranted joke and fans felt it just wasn’t the right time.

On July 24, 2020, television writer Nell Scovell tweeted, “I have a Charles Manson joke, and it kills.” Teigen reshared the tweet, adding, “I have a Megan Thee Stallion joke, and it needs to be twerked on.”

“(Before you start, I love her),” she said, considering social media users who felt her tweet was “insensitive.” The 37-year-old then announced that she would delete the tweet, writing, “I’ll delete because you guys are soooo f—ing annoying. Just unfollow me, you absolute tools.”

Instead, the soon-to-be mom of three made her Twitter page private for a brief while.

Chrissy Teigen makes her Twitter private after receiving backlash over tweet about Megan Thee Stallion.



“I have a megan thee stallion joke but it needs to be twerked on.” pic.twitter.com/8uGZIUgPd1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 25, 2020

Kelsey Harris’ Diss Track

Megan Thee Stallion named Lanez as the person who shot her in a series of videos and tweets since the night of July 12, 2020. During the trial, which went into deliberations on its ninth day, Dec. 22, she accused the “DAYSTAR” artist of shooting her. Megan’s former best friend and assistant, Kelsey Harris, who was also present that night testified in open court on Wednesday, Dec. 14. She offered evasive responses when questioned and asserted her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Prosecutors revealed in court that Harris told them in a recorded interview in September that Peterson threatened to shoot her inside the Cadillac Escalade she, Megan, Peterson and his driver were riding in on the night of the incident. She also claims she never saw Lanez shoot a gun that night.

The prosecution is also using lyrics from a diss track that Harris made about Megan as evidence. A Variety report from Monday, Dec. 19 revealed that Los Angeles Police Department officer Sandra Cabral and senior district attorney investigator Jody Little were called to review lyrics from Harris’ song “Bussin Back,” which was released in November 2020. She suggested Megan lied to the D.A. regarding details of the assault.

“If I was the one with the gun you would’ve heard about a murder (R.I.P.)” Harris raps. “Said her back was turned but that girl know who really hurt her (I ain’t hurt you, b—-)”

As for the Lanez trial for which jurors started deliberating on Dec. 22, authorities had been trying to locate Megan Thee Stallion’s former bodyguard, Justin Edison, to testify.