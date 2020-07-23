Megan Thee Stallion Allegedly Responds to Draya Michele’s Apology After She Joked About the Rapper’s Rumored Shooting Incident with Tory Lanez

Draya Michele apologized to Megan Thee Stallion for comments she made about the rapper’s involvement in a shooting. On Wednesday, July 22, the former “Basketball Wives” reality star made an appearance on the “Wine and Weed” podcast, where she attempted to make a joke about Tory Lanez allegedly shooting Megan in the foot.

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this … type of road,” Draya said at the 1:16:28 mark, referencing the tumultuous relationship of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, who divorced after 14 years of marriage, much of that time spent publicly fighting. “I’m here for it. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too,” she said. “I want you to like me so much that if I’m trying to get out the car, and you’re like, ‘No, sit your f—ing a-s in the car,’ and I’m like, ‘No, n-gga, I’m f—ing getting out the car.’ “[He’d say,] ‘No, you’re not!’ Bam, bam!” The podcast host Van Lathan said of Draya’s controversial statement, “In this moment, Draya just went viral.”

Draya Michele apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for comments she made about the rapper’s involvement in a shooting. (Photo: @drayamichele/Twitter)

Draya immediately received backlash from fans and clarified her comments in a statement on Twitter. “I truly don’t glorify domestic violence… I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry.”

Megan Thee Stallion (left) and Draya Michele (right). (Photos: @theestallion/Instagram, @drayamichele/Instagram)

The Houston native seemingly addressed the mother of two’s comments without directly mentioning Draya’s name. “Dumb b-tch that s–t ain’t f–king funny,” she tweeted shortly after Draya apologized. “Who tf jokes about getting shot by a n—a.”

Megan Thee Stallion seemingly responds to Draya Michele’s apology. (Photo: @theestallion/Twitter)

Megan suffered gunshot wounds to her foot on Sunday, July 12, after attending a party with the 27-year-old Canadian rapper. Police arrested Tory for possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle at the scene of the shooting. He has yet to address the felony charge against him or his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion says she will talk about the shooting when she is ready. (Photo: @theestallion/Twitter)

It’s unclear who actually shot Megan, but Page Six reported that Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave. Megan insinuated in July 22 tweet that she will address the situation in her own time, writing, “And f-ck all the h-e a-s n-ggas making jokes about it too.” She added: “I’ll talk about sh-t when I get ready.” Tory will appear in court on Oct. 13.