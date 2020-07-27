Draya Michele Supposedly Reacts to Losing Coins Over Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez Shooting Comments

Draya Michele is reportedly losing endorsement deals for comments she made over Megan Thee Stallion‘s involvement in a shooting. Last week, the former “Basketball Wives” reality star made an appearance on the “Wine and Weed” podcast, where she attempted to make a joke about Canadian rapper Tory Lanez allegedly shooting the 25-year-old rapper in the foot.

During the conversation, Draya explained what she believed happened the night Megan was shot. “I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this … type of road. I’m here for it. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too,” she said. The 35-year-old mother of two instantly received backlash from fans and brands for her statement. Draya, a brand ambassador for Rihanna‘s lingerie line Savage x Fenty, seemed to have sent a cryptic message about her endorsement deals just hours after the lingerie company unfollowed her from Instagram.

Draya Michele seemingly responds to losing deals over Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez comments. @drayamichele/Instagram

Taking to Instagram with a photo that showed the founder of Mint Swimwear relaxing on an orange sofa, Draya reflected on her problems in the caption. “Income < outcome,” she wrote on Monday, July 27. Some people believed this was Draya’s way of announcing that she’s lost some endorsement deals. One user wrote, “They took yo checks 😭😂,” followed by another person who said, “Income less than the outcome👀.”

Draya apologized to Megan shortly after she made the statement, but the Houston native dismissed her apology and tweeted, “Dumb b-tch that s–t ain’t f–king funny. Who tf jokes about getting shot by a n—a.”

Megan Thee Stallion (left) and Draya Michele (right). (Photos: @theestallion/Instagram, @drayamichele/Instagram)

Megan apparently suffered gunshot wounds to her feet after attending a party with Tory on Sunday, July 12. Police arrested the “Say It” artist on charges of possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle at the scene of the shooting.

It’s unknown who actually shot Megan, but Page Six reported, citing unnamed sources, that Tory fired the shots from inside the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave. Megan suggested in a July 22 tweet that she will address the situation in her own time, writing, “And f-ck all the h-e a-s n-ggas making jokes about it too.” She continued: “I’ll talk about sh-t when I get ready.” Tory has yet to address the felony charge against him or his rumored involvement in the shooting. He is due in court on Oct. 13.