What Really Happened the Night Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot By Tory Lanez? Former Best Friend Kelsey Harris Reveals She Learned of Megan and Tory’s Affair On the Night Before Shooting

Tory Lanez is currently on trial in a Los Angeles courtroom on charges that he shot Megan Thee Stallion, leaving bullet fragments in her feet. The Canadian rapper has denied the accusations since the alleged incident took place in July 2020 after a party. The two lyricists were reportedly in a vehicle with Tory’s driver and Megan’s former friend Kelsey Harris.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, pleaded not guilty after being charged with assault with a semiautomatic weapon as well as carrying a loaded and unregistered gun in a vehicle. He was also charged with causing bodily injury for allegedly shooting the “Good News” rapper in the foot.

Harris testified in the trial for the first time on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Rolling Stone reports Harris offered evasive testimony and asserted her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in court on Wednesday, Dec. 14, despite receiving immunity before taking the witness stand. Prosecutors revealed in court Wednesday that Harris told them in a recorded interview in September that Peterson threatened to shoot her inside the Cadillac Escalade she, Megan, Peterson and his driver were riding in on the night of the incident. When asked about her statement on the witness stand, she invoked her Fifth Amendment right again.

In her testimony, Harris began to give her account of what happened that night of July 12, 2020. She said everyone was “having fun” during the party at Kylie Jenner’s house in Hollywood Hills. She admitted that Megan, whose last name is Pete, was “a little off” from drinking when Lanez showed up and began flirting with the founder of Kylie Cosmetics.

Pete testified on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that when she was ready to leave the house Peterson’s driver refused to do so without his client. She also told the court that the “Chixtape” artist offered her and Harris $1 million not to tell authorities what happened. However, Harris claims she and Pete left with the driver and left the “Say It” artist behind. According to her, all three individuals went back to Kylie’s house to retrieve Pete’s “slipper” and subsequently “a fight or something happened.”

Always go back to the beginning… Thanks to social media we see things in real time bc of clout chasers…Tory Lanez defense says Kelsey Harris — Megan Thee Stallion’s BFF pulled the trigger? Pay attention to Kelsey’s behavior while surrounded by LAPD — on the ground & in the air? pic.twitter.com/5ejNmXOIoy — HarrietEve9 (@HarrietEve9) December 13, 2022

The outlet reported that Harris testified that she had been intimate with Peterson earlier. She was specifically asked if she recalled him mentioning his sexual relationship with Pete in the vehicle. “Yes,” Harris admitted, sharing that she was “upset, confused.”

“I don’t know what’s going on,” said Harris. “He’s just saying that they had a relationship, they were having a relationship. An argument ensues and just continues. Me and her are arguing about her disloyalty.”

Regarding the allegations raised by the defense that she shot Pete, the 27-year-old said they are “ridiculous.” She also recanted her statement about whether she saw Peterson shoot Pete, despite what she told prosecutors in September.

Harris described the trial as a “triggering situation.” The social media star shared that she’s developed anxiety while dealing with a recent death and the birth of a child.

Harris believes Pete “painted the picture that I betrayed her, she’s painted the picture that I’m this bad person, bad friend, that I took hush money.” She added, “There are many lies.”

According to an L.A. Times reporter, the prosecution is considering having Harris’ entire interview from September played in court.

The case against Peterson has played out on social media and in both artists’ music. Pete went public with her story, sharing accounts on what took place on Instagram Live. “You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and sh-t,” she stressed at the time.

Two months after the incident, Peterson released his “Daystar” album in September, claiming, “Megan people trying to frame me.” Pete was later granted an order of protection preventing him from discussing or contacting her. That order was violated earlier this year in April, and Peterson was arrested.