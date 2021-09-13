‘They Didn’t Even Sleep On It’: Draya Michele Reflects In New Show About Losing Her Fenty Deal After Making ‘Poor Joke’ About Alleged Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Incident

Draya Michele has made her official return to the small screen after taking a years-long hiatus. Her first episode of her reality TV series “Doses of Draya” premiered Sunday, Sept. 12, and in it Michele reacts to the news that her comment about about Megan Thee Stallion cost her the Fenty endorsement deal.

It’s been a little over a year since Michele made a “poor joke” about the Houston rapper allegedly getting shot in the foot by Tory Lanez. In the clip of her premiere episode, a lady who presumably is on Michele’s management team was explaining to her that Fenty, which is owned by Rihanna, was “effective immediately terminating [Michele’s] contract,” after her insensitive comment.

Draya Michele shows her reaction to losing Fenty endorsement deal. (Photo: @drayamichele/Instagram)

The lady says, “It was just a joke, but you see the aftermath. So I kind of wanted to talk it through with you.” She is referring to last year’s episode on the “Weed and Wine” podcast when the “Basketball Wives” star decided to give her take on the reported shooting incident.

On the podcast, she said, “I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that, you know, drove them down this snapped-esque type of road. And I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much that you shoot me in the foot too.” Shortly after going viral and receiving backlash from viewers, Michele tweeted an apology saying, “I truly don’t glorify domestic violence… I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry.”

But Megan Thee Stallion, who’s contended with skepticism from people in the industry and fans about the veracity of her story, did not accept the apology. She tweeted, “Dumb b-tch that s–t ain’t f–king funny. Who tf jokes about getting shot by a n—a.”

The “Savage” rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, accused Lanez of shooting her following an argument in an SUV as they were leaving a party in Hollywood Hills, California, last July. While Lanez has denied he shot Megan and pleaded not guilty to facing two felony charges last November, he is subject to a restraining order to stay away from Megan.

In the clip of Michele’s reality show, the lady continues, saying, “And I saw the apology.” Michele, cut in saying, “Like, immediately. I apologized immediately.”

The lady said, “And I addressed, and I said, ‘Look, there’s been apologies. She did not mean it.’ A lot of people that work with you, know you, know that you didn’t intend it that way, but you did make a poor joke. And people have to do what they have to do to protect themselves.”

“If you hadn’t apologized or you are sitting her saying ‘It’s just a joke,’ then, yes, we would have problems, but I know that you get it,” the woman continued. “So we just have to move on, but that is going to be the consequence of this one.”

Draya went viral with the comments on the podcast and her apology on Thursday, July 22, 2020. The lady she speaks to in the clip confirms that she knew about the termination “days ago,” then said she found out on Friday. “Damn, they didn’t even, like, sleep on it,” Draya responded.

Not only is Megan a Fenty ambassador herself, but the termination also revealed who Rihanna stands with. Furthermore, in 2009 Rihanna was physically assaulted by then-boyfriend and R&B singer Chris Brown, so the news was not shocking to fans that Michele lost the deal after making a joke about abuse.

However, the model is still doing well and has endorsement deals with other companies. She is an ambassador for athletic wear company Fabletics and a partner for Fashionova. Not to mention Michele owns her own swimwear line called Mint Swim.

“Doses of Draya” airs on Zeus Network only.