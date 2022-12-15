Da’Naia Jackson, the soon-to-be ex-wife of social media expert Derrick Jaxn, has faced the brunt of humiliation due to her husband’s reported actions. The spiritual believer has stood by the father of her two children for years through public criticism and ridicule, even after infidelity.

This week, Jaxn announced the couple’s divorce after photos of him and a mystery woman surfaced online. Popular blogger Tasha K posted images of the self-proclaimed relationship guru and a model during Art Basel Week in Miami this month. In the announcement, Jaxn claimed he and Jackson separated some time “earlier this year.”

“Over the past several months, my family and I have gone through many changes. Some of you have speculated while others of you have reached out to offer support as we privately established this new normal for ourselves and our beautiful children,” he wrote in a lengthy caption.

Derrick Jaxn announces divorce from his wife, Da'Naia Jackson. (Photo: @derrickjaxn/Instagram)



“Earlier this year, after much prayer, counseling, and deep consideration, we decided to go our separate ways and filed for divorce,” Jaxn explained. “Making the decision to file was one of the hardest decisions of my life, but I’ve found peace knowing that our mission of raising healthy children, starting with healthy and whole parents is still being accomplished.”

The Tuskegee graduate continued, “From falling in love as just teenagers, to becoming spouses and now co-parents, I’m grateful for the years we’ve spent together and wouldn’t trade them for anything. I was blessed to have such an amazing person in my life and will forever be thankful for all she’s meant to our family.”

Who is Derrick Jaxn’s Wife Da’Naia Jackson?

Jackson has changed her Instagram page to private and has yet to address the divorce. Just weeks ago, the 32-year-old publicly defended their marriage against internet trolls in a video, as previously reported. She issued a special prayer against critics and condemned others who mocked and slandered their names.

“Every person speaking against the names Da’Naia Jackson and Derrick Jaxn in mockery, accusations, slanders, and lies, may the mercies of God be withdrawn from you,” said Jackson on Nov. 18. “May husbands and wives become widows. Let your children become fatherless.”

The founder of Da’NaiaJacksonMinistries.com concluded with, “Keep our names out of your mouth in the name of Jesus.”

Da'Naia Jackson went from sexual healing to vagabonds upon the earth



Get derrick jaxn and that bible away from her!! pic.twitter.com/6WtmekiLaV — Patience 👑 (@PushingPatience) December 11, 2022

Jackson remained quiet for the first few years that Jaxn gained stardom from giving women relationship and love advice on YouTube. He often talked about spirituality and faith being the core of any relationship or marriage.

Da’Naia Jackson’s career

Jackson has a degree in hospitality and another in sales and marketing from Tuskegee University. The mom of two sells clothes, books, devotionals, and other inspirational products through her website. She also sells Holy Girl Summer Gift” boxes for $200, equipped with mascara, lipstick and four daily scripture cards. Her company also offers an “infidelity recovery” program for healing.

She watched her husband teach and preach affirmations to Black women, enforcing the movement, “Black Men Don’t Cheat.” But some do, and he did, which led Jaxn to take accountability for his actions in a viral video in March 2021.

Jaxn took the lead, doing most of the talking while Jackson shared her perspective. He admitted to being involved intimately and romantically with several women during their marriage, while she repeatedly nodded in agreement. The former couple became a viral meme after fans grabbed a screenshot of Jackson, who appeared wearing no makeup and a black bonnet or hat covering her hair. There was speculation that she was forced to participate after fans noticed they held hands in the video.

Afterward, Jackson addressed fans who mocked her appearance and her bonnet in another video. She said, “You see a bonnet, I see the helmet of salvation. You see an army green shirt I see the breastplate of righteousness.”