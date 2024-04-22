‘You Enabled Him’: Derrick Jaxn’s Estranged Wife’s Post About ‘Surviving A Cheating Man’s Heart’ Backfires as Fans Revisit Her ‘Helmet of Salvation’ Days

Derrick Jaxn‘s estranged wife is turning her pain into profit with the release of her book “Surviving A Cheating Man’s Heart.” The endeavor is set to be the first installment of a three-part series and is slated for release on July 20.

The tale is expected to reveal Da’Naia Jackson‘s side of the story of how her marriage to the self-proclaimed relationship guru was riddled with infidelity. The couple were married for four years when their relationship blew up before social media users’ eyes in late 2022 as multiple accounts of Derrick’s alleged affairs surfaced.

Da’Naia Jackson promotes new book, “How To Survive A Cheating Man’s Heart,” with throwback photos of happier times with estranged husband Derrick Jaxn. (Photos: Duh_nay_uh_jackson/Instagram.)

Despite donning Da’Naia’s black knitted “helmet of salvation” in a video showcasing her perceived loyalty to her college sweetheart, she was unsuccessful in overcoming the narrative that she was married to a serial adulterer, something Jackson admitted in that same footage. The initiation of their divorce was publicized that same year.

In a new post shared on April 21 to drum up excitement for her book, the mother of two shared a montage of photos and clips of herself and Derrick during happier times.

The video was set to the haunting sounds of a beating heart, the beeps of a heart monitor, and what sounded like labored breathing. Her post was peppered with remarks encouraging her to “Capitalize off your pain.”

Derrick Jaxn announces his divorce 4rm his wife Danaia, weeks after she rained curses on false accusers of her dogsband. Clearly her prayers & helmet of salvation did not stop her wandering dick dogsband from cheating. He was caught again (TashaK IG ).Men will disgracEEEEE you! pic.twitter.com/EzuCXrs9R6 — AMO AMO (@atinukemo) December 10, 2022

In the comments, one person wrote, “This about to be as big as who tf did I marry on TikTok. You go gurrrll!!! Tell your story!!! Proud of you!!!!” Someone else said, “I hope you don’t play victim cuz you know about it enabled him and protected his bs.”

But several others applauded the Tuskegee University alumna for sharing her experience. “Congrats u have picked up your crown and doing it, tell your story !!” read one comment of that sentiment.

Da’Nai first announced the book series on Christmas Eve 2023 in an Instagram post exposing alleged texts exchanged between her and Derrick regarding their divorce announcement.

Derrick Jaxn and his side hoe! He clearly is not with the vibes of the bible and helmet of salvation prayer warrior woman.He likes ass & titties out, body show but be teaching females about loyal and loving men, USELESS man.Tasha K is exposing this stupid fool and it's so good. pic.twitter.com/yB3YqtNGVX — AMO AMO (@atinukemo) December 10, 2022

“Over the past several months, my family and I have gone through many changes. Some of you have speculated while others of you have reached out to offer support as we privately established this new normal for ourselves and our beautiful children… Earlier this year after much prayer, counseling and deep consideration, WE decided to go our separate ways…” read the draft sent to Da’Naia on Dec. 10, 2022. It was released to the public that same day.

Her response read, “It wasn’t earlier this year, it was three months ago. We did not make the decision. You did September 29th in a text message.”

According to her, Jaxn said she was free to clear up the details on her own platform. “So here I am clearing it up in pages!” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Prior to announcing her book, Da’Naia spoke out in an interview detailing how she “knew several other women’s bodies better than I knew my own,” after finding various videos of Derrick sleeping with other women during their relationship.

Last summer, the faith-based entrepreneur also offered an infidelity recovery boot camp that charged clients up to $5,000 to learn how she overcame marital turmoil.