Relationship Mentor Derrick Jaxn Switches Up Story, Admits to Cheating on His Wife: ‘All of It Falls Under the Umbrella of Inappropriate’

Social media influencer and popular relationship mentor Derrick Jaxn is walking back his previous admission that he didn’t cheat on his wife.

Just a few hours after Jaxn uploaded a nearly 30-minute video denying allegations that he cheated on his wife Da’Naia Broadus, the author returned with another video, this time alongside Broadus.

In the new eight-minute clip posted to his Instagram page on Monday, March 22, Jaxn and Broadus appeared on camera in what looks to be their home. Sitting on the couch while holding hands with his wife, Jaxn admitted that he did indeed cheat on his partner with multiple women.

(L-R): Da’Naia Broadus. Derrick Jaxn Photo: @derrickjaxn /Instagram

“Some of it is true, some of it is completely false, but the truth is, I’m saying it here now, is that Derrick Jaxn was involved with other women outside the marriage. And by involved, I want to be clear I’m not talking about just casually kicking it, maybe having lunch or something like that,” he explained. “I’m talking about as serious as sex to sexual flirtation and meeting up and that kind of thing, and some things that otherwise may be considered okay by some, in terms of just chatting or checking on people or being checked on by people that I’ve had a previous encounter with. But without my wife’s knowledge of it and with us having a sexual history, all of it falls under the umbrella of inappropriate, cheating, affairs, stepping out.”

Jaxn goes on to say that his actions were “definitely not in alignment with the vows” that he took and “definitely not in the line with the Biblical standard of what it means to be faithful.”

The author said since his infidelities have been made public, he and his wife have discussed the situation, and he does not “stand by those actions.” He also expressed that he also understood if his followers no longer wanted to support him, but thanked those who still wanted to stick by.

Broadus also spoke during the clip stating that “There is no justification for bringing other women into our marriage, on any level, it was unacceptable, and it’s not something that I tolerate, or we tolerate moving forward.” She also explained that when she found out her husband had cheated, she left him and didn’t return until “I saw a shift and a change in his mentality.” She added, “I forgave him, and most importantly, God has forgiven him, and I have forgiven the others as well.”

The post was viewed well over a million times. However, it garnered a large amount of criticism, many claiming that Jaxn seemed disingenuous, including one Instagram user who wrote, “Na 😂… this is giving forced.” That person added, “The hand holding is a lot. Sis still has her bonnet on. Damage control screams guilt.”

Another person commented, “Wow, he sounds like a master manipulator. His mannerisms is disturbing to watch. I pray this woman has a support system to lift her up and out.”

“Sorry but it looks to me like she’s a victim of narcissistic abuse #alloverherface,” a third expressed.

As previously reported, Jaxn had initially denied stepping out on his marriage when a woman named Candice De Medeiros came forward earlier this month claiming that she had an affair with the social media influencer. Broadus and Jaxn tied the knot in 2018 after a few years of dating, and share two children.