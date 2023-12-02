Serial Cheater Derrick Jaxn Gets Called Out for Asking Why a ‘Handsome, Educated’ Man Is Single

Self-proclaimed relationship guru Derrick Jaxn is catching heat online after he posed a women-only question about singles online.

The influencer uploaded a post on his Instagram page on Thursday, Nov. 30 asking his 1.2 million followers, “When a Man is Handsome, educated, have money but still single, What could be the problem?”

“Women, only…answer this please,” his caption read.

Jaxn’s post was shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram feed, which opened the door for social media users to bring up his cheating past with his ex-wife, Da’Naia Jackson.

A few fan comments included, “This the same dude who was cheating on his wife, while telling women to know their worth,” “Leave us alone Derrick, you been the problem and will always be,” and “Not the problem asking women what the problem is?!?!”

Jaxn and Jackson wed in 2018 after meeting at Tuskegee University. Unfortunately, they divorced in 2022 after several accounts of Jaxn’s unfaithfulness leaked online to the public. News of his infidelity came as a shock to the public due to how Jaxn gained his influence.

He originally racked up millions of views and a fan base by giving Black women advice on matters such as how Black men behave when they cheat and instructing them to never stand for that kind of deception.

The Alabama native’s downfall took a deeper dive after he and Jackson decided to address his infidelity hand-in-hand in an eight-minute YouTube video.

As they explained to viewers how they were sticking together, Jackson can be seen rocking a floppy black hat which garnered an array of attention from folks who not only mocked the headpiece but also created memes out of her ensemble. In an attempt to defend his wife, Jaxn described her head wrap as a “helmet of salvation.”

One year later, in December 2022, Jaxn announced to the world that he had filed for divorce from his wife. The news came shortly before Christmas and days after he was outed by Tasha K, who shared a photo of him attending Art Basel Week in Miami with a model.

Derrick Jaxn has announced that he and his wife Da'Naia Jackson are getting a divorce.

In a now-deleted explanation post, Jaxn claimed that the decision to split was mutual, stating that he and Jackson had been separated since early 2022.

“Making the decision to file was one of the hardest decisions of my life,” Jaxn said, “but I’ve found peace knowing that our mission of raising healthy children, starting with healthy and whole parents, is still being accomplished.” The former couple shares two children.

Since their split, Jackson has shared her road to healing and journey with her Instagram followers. She recently revealed that she graduated with a Master of Christian Ministry.

“Thank you, Jesus, for teaching me sound biblical theology and doctrine,” she wrote. “PSA- my ministry instructions come from God the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.”

Jackson also announced her forthcoming book “Traumatized is God a Monster or a Healer?” which she said is set to be released on Dec. 21.