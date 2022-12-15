‘Them Diamonds Dancing on Porsha Ring’: Video of Nene Leakes Dancing During Birthday Party Derails as Fans Get Distracted By Porsha Williams’ Wedding Ring

Porsha Guobadia, formerly known as Porsha Williams, got glammed up to celebrate Nene Leakes‘ 55th birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The two had had a rock friendship over the years, but things have changed since they both left “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Guobadia shared a video of the two dancing in a club with their husbands, boyfriends and friends.

“Happy Birthday to my booskie @neneleakes !!! We had a time lastnight,” Guobadia wrote on Instagram Wednesday, Dec. 14. She added the hashtag #BigSisLilsis.

The short video shows footage of Leakes dancing and posing for pictures with her son Brentt at her party. Some of her guests include her boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, and gospel singer Le’Andria Johnson and Porsha’s new husband, Simon Guobadia. Other clips show Leakes blowing out candles on her gold and white cake and sitting next to Sioh on a couch.

Porsha outside celebrating Nene’s birthday…. And showing of her ring and 🍑 lol #RHOA pic.twitter.com/TLqiTrOXlZ — Mama Dorothy (@Fedupmomz) December 14, 2022

“RHOA” fans in the comments noticed Porsha’s new husband, Simon Guobadia, watching her dance. However, a handful zoomed all the way in on the bling on the reality star’s left hand.

“Okay, ring!!!!” said one observer. However, fans had more to say once The Shade Room shared the video on its Instagram page.

“Them diamonds dancing on Porsha ring,” wrote one person.

Another said, “Porsha ring just blinded me.” A third social media said, “That ring is definitely ringing!!”

Fans zoom in on Porsha Williams’ wedding ring from her husband Simon Guodabia. (Photo: @porsha4real/Instagram.)

The ring Porsha wore is similar in size to the massive engagement ring Simon used to propose to Porsha. The actress revealed her engagement in May 2021, and confirmed it with photos of her yellow-hued diamond ring on Instagram. According to Page Six, the engagement ring has between 12 and 15 carats and a retail price between $1 million and $1.25 million. But fans would expect nothing less from Simon, the African businessman and entrepreneur with a net worth of $40 million, according to Sportskeeda.

Porsha and Simon Guodabia got married over Thanksgiving weekend in two luxurious ceremonies, as previously reported. Porsha had three outfit changes for the traditional Nigerian ceremony, which catered to Simon’s culture. She changed four times for the American ceremony attended by their celebrity friends and loved ones.

Porsha has one daughter, Pilar, with her ex-fiancé, Dennis McKinley, who proposed with a 13-carat ring. She was once married to former NFL player Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013. Meanwhile, Simon is a father of five and has been married three times before.

