Former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are officially Mr. and Mrs. after the couple tied the knot over the weekend in not only one but two lavish ceremonies. Here’s everything that went down.

Nigerian-Themed Ceremony

Just one day after the Thanksgiving holiday, the model and the Nigerian-born businessman wed in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to the Guobadia, Williams “immersed herself in the culture” last year since the pair announced they were dating.

During the Nigerian-themed wedding, Porsha had a total of three outfit changes. For the ceremony, the 41-year-old wore a red gown by designer Lakimmy, customary for an Edo bride, paying homage to her husband’s native home. The former reality star also wore an okuku, a traditional headpiece with Benin coral beads. Later in the evening, she changed into two more gowns, one in royal blue and one in gold, by the designer Tabik.

The two were joined by 250 of their closest friends and family members, who also wore traditional or formal Nigerian-inspired attire in the colors of the day: purple and teal.

While speaking to People magazine, Guobadia admitted he was surprised that his bride wanted a traditional Nigerian wedding, saying, “It’s not something you hear every day. To embrace my culture and want to be married in that fashion is something that blows my mind.”

American Ceremony

Wedding bells continued to ring the following day for the two, who announced their relationship and subsequent engagement to fans last year, with a second ceremony at a Methodist church in Atlanta with 350 guests.

Why another celebration? Porsha told the outlet ahead of her nuptials, “I definitely want the Lord to be in the place. I want the Holy Spirit to usher us into being a husband and wife,” before revealing she had never been married in a church.

Sticking with traditions, she wore a white lace Frida ball gown. Her brother Hosea Williams III walked her down the aisle as legendary gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard sang “For Every Mountain” with a full choir and 40-piece orchestra.

Wedding Party/Celebrity Guests

Several celebs and industry figures attended, including Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Nene Leakes and Cynthia Bailey. Rapper and actor T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris, were also in attendance.

For their reception at St. Regis Atlanta, Williams changed into an Albina Dyla gown before changing two more times for the bouquet toss and the after-party. The guests were later treated to a surprise performance by R&B group Dru Hill — a request from the bride, who wanted to hear “Beauty Is Her Name” on her special day.

“If extra was a bride, it’d be me,” she told reporters. “I promise you I did not know that I was this extra.”

Who is Porsha Williams’ husband, Simon Guobadia?

In 2007, Simon founded Simon & Company — now called Simcol Petroleum Limited Company, which supplies refined fuels in the Southeast United States.

He’s an avid golfer and a car collector. His inventory includes three Rolls- Royces, a Phantom, a Ferrari 812 GTS, a Coachmen Mauck2 custom van and a Mercedes-AMG S63. “I just love them,” he told the magazine. “I love the history around certain vehicles, whether they’re Italian or British or German.”

He’s also dabbled in the film industry and has invested in many Atlanta-based restaurants, including The Republic, DAS BBQ II and LDV Hospitality subsidiary, American Cut Steakhouse.

Who are Simon Guobadia’s Ex-wives?

As fans of the Bravo series may remember, Porsha’s new romance with Simon raised several questions considering he was still married to his now-ex-wife Falynn Pina. The pair wed in June 2019 but called it quits by April 2021.

They finalized their divorce in July 2021, just months after Simon proposed to Porsha. He also has five children: Quentin, Nicole, Christian, Benjamin and Ximena, whom he welcomed in previous relationships.

Porsha also has a daughter, Pilar Jhena, with ex Dennis McKinley. She was once married to former NFL player Kordell Stewart, from 2011 to 2013.

Simon has been married three times before, and Porsha is his fourth wife.