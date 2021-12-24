Here’s Everything We Know About Nene Leakes’ New Boo, Fashion Designer Nyonisela Sioh

It’s been three months since Nene Leakes lost her husband, Gregg, at age 66 following a long fight with colon cancer. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” vet is now dating Liberian businessman Nyonisela Sioh.

Leakes recently confirmed her relationship with Sioh during an interview with The Shade Room on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Nene Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh. Photo: @neneleakes/ Instagram

“We’re dating! We’re friends,” said NeNe before sharing her sentiments toward her late husband. “I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone.”

Here are six things we learned about Leakes’s new beau:

Nene Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh Are Instagram Official

Rumors about Leakes and Sioh dating sparked after sharing Instagram photos from her 54th birthday party on Dec. 14. Organized by her eldest son, Brentt, Leakes’ birthday bash was held at her restaurant and bar, The Linnethia Lounge, in Duluth, Georgia.

Leakes had a big smile on her face while standing next to her handsome man, who was a lavender suit. Celebrities such former “RHOA” star Porsha Williams, her fiancé Simon Guobadia, and Shamea Morton were also spotted at the party.

He is the Couture King

Nyonisela Sioh is known for designing fashionable menswear for his company, Nyoni Couture. He offers custom-tailored suits, tuxedos, shirts, and more at his flagship store in Charlotte, North Carolina, with an additional office in the Buckhead area of Atlanta. He’s worked with several celebs, including singer Anthony Hamilton, NFL player Tony McRae, and musician Wyclef Jean.

Nyoni Sioh Is a Family Man

Nyoni Sioh shared a picture of himself and his son, Nyoni Jr., wearing custom suits from his brand, Nyoni Couture. (Photo: nyoni_couture/Instagram)

Sioh regularly shared photos of his son named Nyoni Jr. on Instagram. On Nov. 8, Sioh shared a birthday post for his son on Instagram, writing, “You’re not just a son. You are the reason I’m living, the king of my heart. I love you son. Happy Birthday. I wish you many more years to come.”

During an interview with NewsOne in July 2020, Sioh revealed he had three children from a previous marriage. It’s unknown if the marriage has officially ended. “Nyoni is married and has been happily married for years. I have two handsome boys and a beautiful daughter,” he said at the time.

Sioh is Close Friends with Former “RHOA” Star Peter Thomas

Peter Thomas and Nyoni Sioh were spotted at Thomas’ lounge, Bar One at Miami Beach. (Photo: @nyoni_couture/Instagram



Multiple outlets reported that Leakes and Sioh were introduced by Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of Leakes’ former friend and “RHOA” star, Cynthia Bailey. Sioh designed a few custom suits and sets for the North Carolina native, although it’s unclear how they met.

In the caption of a photo with Thomas, Sioh wrote, “No matter how busy you’re…. Always make time for your real friends” on Instagram.

Sioh is an Inspiration Guru

Those who follow Sioh on Instagram are familiar with him modeling suits from his brand Nyoni Couture and his inspirational posts and captions.

On Dec. 3, Sioh shared a photo of himself in a gray suit with the caption: “What you wear is how you present yourself to the world, especially today. With human connections being so quick, fashion is instant language.”

Sioh Proudly Represents His African Culture

Sioh was born in Monrovia, Liberia, in West Africa. He intends to open a Nyoni Couture store in his home country, where he created some of his fondest childhood memories. Due to his upbringing and the Liberian Civil War, Sioh has grown into a well-traveled entrepreneur.

“Liberia became engulfed in a civil war on December 24, 1989. It was difficult for a while; I started traveling around West Africa and later to Europe. I learned a lot during my travels,” Sioh told NewsOne. “I have used the knowledge acquired on my travels to France, Italy, the UK, the Netherlands, and Turkey in my creativity at Nyoni Couture. The road was rocky at times, but the journey has been worthwhile.”

Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, passed on Sept. 1 after a years-long battle with Stage 3 colon cancer. Following his death, Nene put the Georgia mansion they shared on the market for $4 million, reports TMZ.

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘Andy Said AHT! AHT!’: Andy Cohen Shares His Opinion on Nene Leakes Possibly Wanting to Return to ‘RHOA’

‘Mary J. Blige Is That You?’: Phaedra Parks’ Latest Look Has Fans Comparing the Reality Star to Mary J. Blige

‘Shame on You’:Porsha Williams Calls Out Her Ex Dennis After He Allegedly Criticized Her Mothering Abilities While Shooting Scenes for Her Reality Show