‘Chile, it Was A Lot Going on’: Porsha Williams Takes Fans By Surprise with First Look at Her Reality TV Show Co-Starring Her Current Fiancé and Ex Fiancé

Porsha Williams new “Real Housewives of Atlanta” spinoff “Porsha’s Family Matters” trailer was released on Oct. 25, and the clip has fans reacting on social media.

The Bravo spinoff features Williams and her surprise engagement to businessman Simon Guobadia.

Porsha Williams appearing in the trailer for her new reality show, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” (Photo: Bravo)

The engagement announcement surprised “RHOA” fans because Guobadia’s divorce from former “RHOA” cast member Falynn Guobadia had been announced just one month earlier. Williams reportedly brought Faylnn on as a friend of the show.

“Porsha’s Family Matters” also features her mother, two aunts and her sister. Williams’ ex-fiancé and CEO of The Original Hot Dog Factory, Dennis McKinley, also makes an appearance on the reality show. McKinley and Williams share a 2-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley.

Williams’ relationship with the hot dog entrepreneur played out on “RHOA” with the two ending their romance partly due to McKinley cheating while Williams was pregnant. The couple reconciled and their engagement was featured on the “RHOA.”

However, the two eventually ended their relationship and became co-parents. The trailer footage teases conflict between Guobadia and McKinley. Guobadia can be heard saying “You need to stay the f**k out of my business.”

Also seen during the trailer is a family member questioning how Williams could be engaged to a married man. Her sister, Lauren, questions how her sister and Guobadia could have gotten engaged in two weeks. Guobadia has been married three times. Williams is divorced from former professional football player Kordell Stewart.

“The optics don’t look great because people don’t have all the facts,” Williams conceded.

The trailer was released on Oct. 25, and fans reacted to the drama seen in the clip, including Williams breaking down and what looked like a physical altercation between unknown parties.

Several fans were excited about “Porsha’s Family Matters” and commented on what seemed like some sort of altercation during the dramatic trailer. Some thought crew members were fighting and others thought Williams may have been involved.

“The way I didn’t see Porsha’s trailer all day and now I’m seeing that someone is throwing a glass and she is using the BOOM to hit somebody??? What is happening.”

Porsha fans: ‘She’s really grown so much over the years!’



“I see why they extended filming for a Porsha’s show!! Chile, it was A LOT going on!!!”

“Wait so Porsha ASSAULTED her entire family and a cameraman in her show?”

“After seeing #PorshasFamilyMatters trailer… I understand why she’s not signing on for s14 of #rhoa This spin-off is where it’s at! Why we gotta wait just a little longer.”

“Whew!!! The trailer for Porsha’s show was CRAZY!! I’m so ready for the premiere!!”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters” premieres on Nov. 28.