Porsha Williams Temporarily Scores Marital Home as Judge Sides with Housewife, Orders Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia to Pay Mortgage

Reality star Porsha Williams has secured a small victory in her ongoing divorce proceedings against estranged husband Simon Guobadia.

A judge has ordered Guobadia to temporarily vacate their marital mansion in Georgia, granting Williams exclusive access to the property.

Williams, 42, filed for divorce from Guobadia, 60, on Feb. 22 after 15 months. He was previously married to her former cast mate Falynn Pina.

Porsha Williams accused estranged husband Simon Guobadia of hosting women at their marital home after changing the locks as a retaliatory act in divorce. (Photos: @porsha4real/Instagram; @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram)

In the legal documents, she insisted that their prenuptial agreement clearly awarded her possession of the home in the event of a separation and asked that the courts enforce the agreement.

Despite her demands, Guobadia initially refused to leave. He argued that the Bravo-lebrity owned another home nearby that she could reside in instead.

She on the other hand, added to her claims, saying he blocked her access to the home by changing the locks in March.

The court sided with Williams on the matter of the home.

Court documents state, according to In Touch Weekly, the judge presiding over the divorce ordered that Williams shall have “immediate sole and exclusive use, control and possession of” the Atlanta home they shared during their marriage.

The ruling further stated that neither party shall enter the other’s property under any circumstance without prior written consent.

The court order further stipulated that if the Nigerian businessman needs to retrieve additional personal belongings from the marital residence, he must request access in writing through his counsel no less than 24 hours in advance. He will be permitted to collect his personal property at a mutually agreeable time and date.

This provision is not the only sting that Guobadia will feel.

The judge’s order states that despite him being barred from entering the home without Williams’ consent, he must continue to make payments on the property.

The husband, who flaunts his wealth on social media, will be solely responsible for the timely payment of the monthly mortgage, taxes, homeowners insurance, utilities, ADT security system, landscaping, and community/homeowners association dues and assessments.

This legal ruling comes amid Guobadia’s aggressive move to include Dish Nation and two banks in their divorce proceedings. At the end of May, he subpoenaed the production company behind Dish Nation, Bank of America, and City National Bank to provide a videotaped deposition concerning Williams’ finances.

Documents dated May 21 reveal that Simon is seeking “all contracts, amendments, memos of understanding, and agreements regarding and involving Porsha Dyanne Williams’ work on the show Dish Nation, from 2021 to the present,” as reported by RadarOnline.

He is also requesting “copies of all paystubs, statement of earnings, W-2 statements, 1099 forms,” and other documents “relating to taxable income, tax-free income, and other compensation of any kind paid to or earned” by Porsha, Oriaku, LLC, and her agent in connection with her work on Dish Nation from 2021 to the present.

These new subpoenas link the three companies with the production company for “RHOA.”

His lawyers are demanding that representatives from Dino Bones Production, Inc., along with the financial institutions, disclose the details of Williams’ assets by June 21. He believes these numbers will support his efforts to give his soon-to-be ex-wife as little as possible when the divorce is over.

Williams’ fans have been quick to call Guobadia out on what they see as some foul things he has done since the couple’s split. One such thing they point to was his apparent comparison of his ex to an animal.

On May 14, he posted a meme that said, “Clearly My Next Rescue Needs To Come From A Pound. [dog emoji]”

Guobadia continued with the inflammatory statement, “I genuinely miss the unconditional love of a pet.”

A fan clocked the jab and wrote, “Oh my! Not Porsha was a stray? A rescue?”

“This went to the gutter quick!” the social media user added. “I’m still trying to process the trip to Dubai one week and divorce the next. Let me stay out the chat.”