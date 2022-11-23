‘Nene Has Really Been Going Through A Lot’: Fans Show Love to Nene Leakes as Son Brentt Enjoys Dinner with Her Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh a Month After Stroke and Heart Attack

‘Tis the season to be thankful, and it looks like Nene Leakes has a lot to be thankful for. Her son Brentt Leakes was seen out enjoying himself since his very scary heart attack and stroke last month.

Brentt was sitting beside Leakes’ boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, Tuesday, Nov. 22, enjoying dinner at the Japanese restaurant Nobu in Atlanta.

Sioh captured a photo of them together and uploaded it onto his Insta story with the caption, “My guy is back [praying hands emoji];” Brentt also re-posted the photo onto his story.

Nyonisela Sioh (left) and Brentt Leakes (right). (Photo: @nyoni_couture/Instagram)

Fans shared their excitement after seeing Brentt, who appeared to look healthy, and also sent love over to their favorite “RHOA” cast mate, who experienced a great deal of loss and pain this past year.

“So happy he’s doing well. [Red heart emoji] The world is crazy right now so I’m glad for an update.”



“Nene has really been going through a lot and I have a lot of compassion for her & her family. Prayers/Love [praying hands emoji] [red heart emoji]”

“Our God is an AWESOME God, Brentt fought like a true fighter!”



In early October, news broke that Leakes’ 23-year-old son had suffered a heart attack and a stroke. Sources close to the Leakes family told TMZ that the scary event took place while Brentt was in Atlanta, and he was “quickly transported to a local hospital for medical attention.”

Nene Leakes and her son Brentt Leakes. (Photo: @neneleakes/Instagram)

It didn’t take long before Leakes broke her silence and updated her Instagram followers on her son’s current status. Though she did not go into much detail about her son’s case, she did share that it was a very scary experience for her and that he was still struggling with his speech.



A few weeks ago, Leakes also revealed that she was thinking about selling her popular club, The Linnethia Lounge, which was something her son as well as her late husband Gregg Leakes had contributed to.

Leakes has been through a lot of heartaches over the past year, but hopefully, she along with Brentt can continue to find things in this life to be grateful for.