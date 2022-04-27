‘This Ain’t Even Had to Go This Far’: Social Media Reacts After Tami Roman’s Daughter Drops ‘Blick Blick’ Diss Track Aimed at Coi Leray  

Tami Roman’s daughter and aspiring artist Jazz Anderson isn’t pleased with how rising rapper Coi Leray addressed her mother earlier this week after the former reality star weighed in on the reignited feud between the “Twinnem” musician’s dad, Benzino, and television boss 50 Cent.

Freestyling to Coi’s latest single “Blick Blick” featuring industry veteran Nicki Minaj, Jazz defended her mother while also taking jabs at Leray’s much talked-about steady success in the business, including her recent album sales.

Tami Roman and Jazz Anderson (L) and Coi Leray (R). Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET, JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

For those not following Leray’s rise on the music charts, the 24-year-old’s debut studio album, “Trendsetter,” which features the likes of Lil Durk, G Herbo and Polo G, debuted at No. 89 earlier this month.

While some claimed the artist sold only 9,000 copies her first week, the Boston-born emcee later took to the comments sections of blog posts to clarify that she had sold 11,500. The young “Clingy” star said that while it isn’t enough to put her at the number-one spot, it “ain’t no race” to success, but instead a “marathon.”

In the diss, Jazz raps, “11K in sales, that make me want to go to war. You had all them features and still got ignored.” She also took shots at Leray’s previous relationships with rappers Trippy Redd and Canada-based emcee Pressa, rapping lyrics such as “Do like Trippy did to you and let it go.” She later went on to say, “hold up, hold up, hold up, I got question, you was with the n-gga who you said look like b-tch. So, who f-cked who with the d-ck.”

Jazz’s inclusion into the feud appeared to be too muh fo fans on social, who quickly called for an end, including one Instagram user who wrote, “This ain’t even had to go this far, I think coi just misread the situation cause tami was actually on her side.” Another person commented, “The diss isn’t bad just wasn’t needed. Lol it wasn’t that serious.” “But why?” asked another person.

Fans on Twitter were even more perplexed, including one user who wrote, “Tami daughter making a diss track for Coi was so uncalled for.”

Tami daughter making a diss track for Coi was so uncalled for 😂😂 — 👩🏽‍⚕️🩺👑 (@allaboutMone) April 26, 2022

Aforementioned, the drama unfolded after Tami addressed the beef under a blog post writing, “This is going to be a mess because 50 ain’t wrapped too tight.” While many advised the actress to sit this one out, Coi spoke to her directly writing, “Ya’ll don’t know how to be the adult and let the kids be the kids. You talking about they minding they business while yo in the comments of the Shade Room.’ They should be embarrasses just as much as I am.”

She continued, “You should do what they do and mind your business and stand to the side women. Lead by example for dem kids.”

Coi has since apologized for addressing Tami and claimed she will address the diss record from her daughter at a later date.