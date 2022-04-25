‘Mind Your Business’: Coi Leray Claps Back at Tami Roman for Speaking About Benzino and 50 Cent’s Online Feud

The online banter between rap veterans Benzino and 50 Cent has everyone chiming in on their reignited beef. According to HipHopDX, Benzino got heated after 50 accused him in a since-deleted Instagram post earlier this month of having a relationship with a trans woman. Next, 50 shared a photo of Benzino’s daughter, Coi Leray, on social media. In the caption, the “Power” co-creator hinted that fans would see the “Trendsetter” rapper on television screens soon, writing, “I’m gonna make her show up on your tv.”

Unsure if he was trolling the rapper or his daughter, Benzino decided to directly address 50 and make other claims in a series of tweets over the weekend.

Coi Leray (L) and Tami Roman (R). Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio, Derek White/Getty Images

He began tweeting, “Hey RATMAN aka 59 I appreciate you putting my Coi on but does she know you and STARZ ain’t been seeing eye to eye lately. Well I just got my hands on a federal lawsuit saying that the ‘BMF’ trademark isn’t yours and knew about it and never told Meech or STARZ. Big mistake you dummy.”

Hey RATMAN aka 59 I appreciate u putting my Coi on but does she know you and STARS ain’t been seeing eye to eye lately. Well I just got my hands on a federal lawsuit saying that the “BMF” trademark isn’t yours & knew about it & never told Meech or STARS. Big mistake you dummy pic.twitter.com/u17ZCzdzK6 — Benzino (@IAMBENZINO) April 24, 2022

In other tweets, he claimed he would release “the entire lawsuit real soon,” adding that his daughter was disloyal for working with his nemesis 50, who he referred to as “the opps.”

“I never hated on my own daughter. It was her who BAN, dissed me in a song, calls me broke in every interview I’ve done,” Benzino tweeted. “All I’ve done was correct the lies on me. Yall can run with that bs narrative, IDGAF. I’ve never tried to play with someone’s kid like he did.”

He continued, “F–k it, we at war right? I”m just supposed to let mfs say all kind of lies on me about a nasty transformer then dangle a tv role in front of my only daughter against me? Man f–k anybody who agrees with this a—–e. Real n—-z and fathers understand.”

A screenshot of Benzino’s Twitter page (Photo: Iambenzino/Twitter.)

50 Cent is co-executive producer of STARZ’ “BMF.” The series, which premiered in September 2021 about Detroit brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, was picked up for season two. But due to 50’s complicated relationship with the network, it’s unclear if the series will move forward.

Many in the comments had a lot to say after The Shade Room shared reports on 50 and Benzino’s back-and-forth banter on Sunday, April 24. Actress Tami Roman wrote, “This is going to be a mess because 50 ain’t wrapped too tight 😂.”

In response to a fan who implied the mother of two should have more sympathy, she said, “My daughters don’t give anybody a reason to come for them. They be off to the side minding their business.”

After seeing her father and Roman’s remarks, Coi Leray, decided to speak up and defend herself.

Directing her comments at the reality star, Coi said, “@tamiroman problem with y’all now. Ya’ll don’t know how to be the adult and let the kids be the kids. You talking about they minding they business while yo in the comments of the Shade Room.’ They should be embarrasses just as much as I am.”

She continued, “You should do what they do and mind your business and stand to the side women. Lead by example for dem kids.”

Fans, however, told Coi to proceed with caution when it comes to Tami.

“She Better relax before tami drag her by them 8 braids .”

“Coi must not know about Tami….”

“She coming for the wrong one tho. Tami wasn’t even coming like dat.”