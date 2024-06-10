‘Why Is She So Thin’: Tami Roman’s Shocking Appearance In Alarming IG Video Sparks Concern

Tami Roman fans think that her wafter-thin appearance in recent social media posts is cause for concern. “The Ms. Pat Show” actress shared an oddly timed post to her Instagram Story on June 10 reflecting on her struggles with weight.

A brief video shows her undergoing a medspa treatment of injections intended to melt her excess back fat.

“Apparently in 2019 I thought I could dissolve my fat away. Thanks FB memories,” she captioned the clip. Her body in the five-year-old snippet is a distant memory to what her supporters can currently observe.

Tami Roman sparks concern about her health after fans take notice of her thin appearance in new video. (Photo: Tamiroman/Instagram.

Roman has undergone an extreme weight loss that has more people analyzing her figure than complimenting her for the stunningly youthful beauty that she has maintained. In particular, a May 25 post showcasing a series of fashion looks has caught the attention of her followers.

One person stated, “And the camera adds 10 pds,” seemingly alluding to the fact that Roman is likely even smaller in person. Another fan asked, “Why is she so thin?”

However, a third supportive user wrote, “Giving what Tami herself has disclosed. Complements that she looks great is just as dangerous as attacks on how thin she looks. In all honesty, refrain from both. Just let her know we love her and wish her well.”

Tami Roman’s extremely thin appearance sends fans into a fit of concern about her health. (Photos: @tamiroman/Instagram)

Last year, Roman disclosed that she had been diagnosed with body dysmorphia when she appeared on “The Breakfast Club.”

“Every day is a challenge. If I see my clavicle and I see bones that’s great to me, but to you, you’d be like, ‘Tammy, you need to eat something.’ I have body dysmorphic disorder. I didn’t realize that I had it for most of my life until I was diagnosed with it in 2008,” she told the hosts.

The now-59-year-old became a household celebrity when she appeared on “The Real World” in 1993. At that time, she was 23 years old and an aspiring singer and model. During her time on the reality show, viewers would witness her writing her mouth shut as a means to control her eating.

Tami Roman opens up about living and dealing with body dysmorphia



“I’ve had it since I was 13 years old, It is a mental disorder based on either trauma or genetics and mine is trauma-based.”

🔗: https://t.co/U3g7m01Xgh pic.twitter.com/BGFncKFg1O — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) March 8, 2023

“I was tall, I was 5-9, I was thin. And I went to this agency and walked in, and that lady ripped me to shreds,” she said during an interview on “The Real.” At that time, she weighed less than 120 pounds.

“She literally stood me in front of a mirror and said, ‘You’ve got back folds, you’ve got fat over your knees. You need to do something with your chin. Your breasts are sagging.’ And I went home that night, and from that moment, every time I looked at myself in the mirror, I could find something wrong with myself.”

Her struggles with body image, however, date back to when she was just 13. The Mayo Clinic classifies body dysmorphic disorder as “a mental health condition in which you can’t stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or flaws in your appearance — a flaw that appears minor or can’t be seen by others.”

Symptoms include individuals being hyperfocused on their flaws, using cosmetic procedures as remedies to their perceived physical issues, and being stricken with their own constant comparisons to others.

In conjunction with the disorder, she was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes when she turned 50. The illness makes it hard to manage her fluctuating weight. She would go on to share that her mind was “warped” and that comments about her being too thin were received as compliments.