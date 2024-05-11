‘Looks Amazing’: Tami Roman Fans Clap Back at Haters Saying She Looks ‘Sick’ and ‘Unhealthy’ In New Video

Reality television pioneer Tami Roman recently astonished her 3.6 million followers weeks after sparking concerns about her thin appearance.

The “Basketball Wives” alumna exuded confidence by transforming an ordinary city crosswalk into a high-fashion catwalk while strutting in Christian Louboutin heels. She paired them with an edgy all-black ensemble consisting of a sleek mesh bodysuit paired with a daring black bra and thong.

Tami Roman excites fans with new video weeks after sparking concern about her thin appearance. (Photos: @tamiroman/Instagram)

Accompanied by social media influencer and TV personality Big Sexy, who served as Tami’s enthusiastic hype person, mouthing “Yaaasss, work,” she not only owned the pavement but the entire moment.

In a joint post, shared on both celebrities’ Instagram page, many flooded the comments with remarks about how good Roman looks — three years after she reportedly wired her mouth shut while struggling with a vicious eating disorder.

“America’s Next Top Model” Cycle 3 winner Eva “Diva” Marcille wrote, “Ova,” with a fire emoji.”

Former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Joseline Hernadez, said, “The BODYYYYYYYYY.”

Many noted that her body was lean, muscular and fit, saying “Body=Perfect!” “She looks fantastic!!” and “Come one AUNTIEEEEEEE and I mean that with the most respect. I love me some Tami! She ate and left not a crumb.”

There still were people who were not impressed, noting how thin the “Haus of Vicious” actress looks in the clip, writing “Looking like a sick transformer” and “She looks and unhealthy mess.”

However, Roman’s supporters hopped in the replies to immediately defend her and check trolls.

“She’s had some medical issues.. and looks amazing” one person wrote. Another said, “Judge someone based on appearance and not know them or their health history is insane. Good Bless you,” assuming the people who said negative things didn’t know about her wellness challenges.

“When you’ll see the ladies with the botched bbl’s you all are quick to point it out (keep that same energy) So I had to be honest & state the obvious,” the reply read. “I’m aware she has an eating disorder. However she looks an ‘unhealthy mess’. The end.”

Tami Roman with a reminder to be mindful of the comments you make about someone's body. #dontdishitifyoucanttakeit pic.twitter.com/xVlv7HO4ZO — Baller Alert 🚨 (@balleralert) June 10, 2022

While fans were agape and others were not feeling Roman, her true friends and fans are familiar with her journey. Last month, many claimed the “BonnetChronicles” comedian looked almost unrecognizable and sounded an alarm.

Over the years, the “Real World” star has been open about being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes at age 50 and also battles with body dysmorphic disorder, saying it started when she was 13 and a modeling agent told her she was fat.

“I was tall, I was 5’9. I was thin,” she recalled. “She stood me in front of a mirror and said ‘You got back folds. You got fat over your knees, you know you need to do something with your chin.’”

Tami Roman in the early 90s 😍 pic.twitter.com/XnpfW4dLYS — Teo (@offtaylorgray) February 12, 2023

In a 2023 interview with “The Breakfast Club,” she acknowledged she knows what people have been saying about her because she sees how then she was.

While the look is what she thinks is good, she understands that is the disease talking.

“When you’re dealing with a person that has body dysmorphia, you’re not helping them by making those type of comments,” Tami explained. “Because their mind works in reverse right? So, like, if I had to put anything out there to people it’s like it doesn’t take much to be kind…. every day is a struggle.”

Emmy-winning actress and friend Niecy Nash also chimed in celebrating her impromptu fashion show, saying she “couldn’t stop smiling,” at her homegirl doing her thing.

Nash is a consistent supporter of the “Ms. Pat” star.

A few months ago, Tami thanked her on TikTok for teaching her that it is OK for her to feel good about herself.