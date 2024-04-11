‘Oh No Something Is Not Right’: Tami Roman’s Frail Frame In Alarming IG Video Sparks Concern About Her Unrecognizable Appearance

Fans are terribly concerned about Tami Roman after taking notice of her shockingly frail frame in a video shared on her ongoing BonnetChronicles Instagram page.

Many are aware that the actress was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes at age 50 and also battles with body dysmorphic disorder, which causes her weight to fluctuate at times.

Roman’s thin appearance last February was also shocking after the now 53-year-old former “Basketball Wives” star shared a picture on Instagram looking much thinner than usual. And this recent video is even more alarming: brace yourself.

Tami Roman (October 2023) vs. (April 2024). (Photo: @tamiroman/Instagram)

The video shared on April 3 features the “Ms. Pat” star with an extremely thin face, and the sight of her collarbones poking out, causing social media users to say she looked “emaciated.”

The short clip intended to help educate others on the importance of brushing your teeth “All the way in the back” but most couldn’t look away from her appearance.

“Oh nooo something is not right,” replied one fan. “You ok?” Another asked Roman, while a third said, “Praying for you sis.”

“You may need an intervention. I’m saying this lovingly. No one sees how emaciated she looks,” noted one.

“No shade real talk what’s going ON with my friend is she healthy? Every time I see her she’s looking thinner & thinner,” added another. “I almost didn’t recognize her.”

“She has literally wasted away to skin and bones.”

Body dysmorphic disorder is defined as a mental health condition that causes people to become obsessed with their physical appearance. The “Haus of Vicious” star said that her issues with body dysmorphic disorder began when she visited a modeling agency as a 13-year-old girl and an agent tore down her body.

“I was tall, I was 5’9. I was thin,” Roman recalled. “She stood me in front of a mirror and said ‘You got back folds. You got fat over your knees, you know you need to do something with your chin’.”

Tami Roman in the early 90s 😍 pic.twitter.com/XnpfW4dLYS — Taylor Gray (@offtaylorgray) February 12, 2023

Last year, during her appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” the “Girl in the Closet” star said that when she could see her bones and although it was “great” to her it was shocking for others. She added that it’s been a struggle to manage the disease amid the critical remarks about her being “too thin” or “too skinny.”

“When you’re dealing with a person that has body dysmorphia, you’re not helping them by making those type of comments,” Roman shared about people discussing her appearance. “Because their mind works in reverse right? So, like, if I had to put anything out there to people it’s like it doesn’t take much to be kind…. every day is a struggle.”