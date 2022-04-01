‘I Only Rap Beef with People with More Money Than Me’: Rick Ross Talks Rap Beefs, Backhandedly Claims He and 50 Cent Have Sorted Everything Out

Rappers Rick Ross and 50 Cent haven’t had the friendliest of track records regarding their friendship stemming as far back as 2008 when the Wing Stop boss claimed the “Power” honcho looked at him wrong while the two attended the 2008 BET Awards. The two have exchanged slick comments over the years, but Ross now claims the two have made amends.

However, during a recent appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” with co-hosts Kyle Forgeard and Bob Menery, the Miami native said that he and the “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” emcee have ended their feud, telling the hosts, 50 Cent “don’t call me out no more.”

Rick Ross (L) and 50 Cent (R). Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images, Bob Levey/Getty Images

After seemingly receiving some pushback from Menery, who claimed Fif was still calling out the 46-year-old, Ross said, “Rozay called him out, OK, and I made sure he understand how Rozay really got down and after that it was clear,” before adding, “Rozay’s shoes ain’t never got stepped on, man.” The “Gold Roses” rapper later put his Jordan sneakers on the table before implying that “with 15 years in the game,” he hasn’t had an issue with anyone.

Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, said he’s since turned over a new leaf and no longer engages in feuds with his fellow industry peers. “You know, I only rap beef with people with more money than me, and I guess that’s why I never rap beef,” he said near the 22:28 mark.

However, one might assume the emcee was still taking jabs at Fif, considering their feud last year. Ross said during a GQ interview that the New York rapper only made $250,000 from his Starz series “BMF,” based on the real-life drug trafficking organization called Black Mafia Family.”

“I could put [my issues with 50] to the side. I know he may have made a quarter million off the whole season. I’m happy he made that quarter,” he told the outlet.

When the journalist interviewing him chuckled, Ross stated, “You know that’s what he made. Why you laughing like that? And make sure you put all these details in. I’ll never let you interview me again if you take that out. Keep it. But, look, I know he made 250K off the whole season, and that’s good. Tell him I said, ‘Congratulations.’ ”