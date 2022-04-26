‘Oh She’s Coming’: Tamar Braxton Is Finding Her ‘Way’ Back After the Death of Sister Traci Braxton, Fans React

Tamar Braxton has been struggling since the death of her older sister Traci Braxton, but now the singer is ready to step back into the spotlight. It’s been a month since the Braxton family shared the news that Traci lost her battle to esophageal cancer at the age of 50. Tamar discussed her sister’s memory during an appearance with “Dish Nation” last week.

On Monday, April 25, the “Love & War” singer shared a new photo on Instagram with the caption, “Whether you experience a LOSS or feeling LOST, you’ll always find your way.”

She concluded with the hashtag “#underconstruction,” which is named after her podcast. “Under Construction w/ Tamar Braxton” debuted in 2020 and received an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast earlier this year.

In the black-and white photo, Braxton wore a top that featured a long train over a pair of jeans. She pulled her blond bundles up into a half up, half down ponytail hairstyle.

Braxton’s supporters and longtime friends were overcome by Braxton’s beauty in the comments, including one who said, “Absolutely stunning.” Her friend and television producer Carlos King, wrote, “She’s back.” A third individual said, “Omg she’s coming.” Most were thrilled to see new photos of the Grammy-nominated singer, which many believe represent the “new era” of new music.

“Okay Tay Tayyyy.”

“This ponytail is very much so giving.”

“The new era begun. Finally yesssss! She has arrived.”

“Oh wow you bringing back dresses over jeans! C’mon 2006 fashion! I am here for this.”

“New album? Or this the album cover.”

Tamar Braxton has been dropping hints about releasing new music for quite some time. Fans went into a frenzy after she tweeted, “The album. Slaps. Get ready” in January of this year.

The album. Slaps. Get ready. 🔥 — Tamar Estine✨ (@TamarBraxtonHer) January 13, 2022

Her album catalog features four stellar projects, including 2013’s “Love & War” and 2017’s “Bluebird of Happiness.” The following year the reality star released music videos for “Pieces,” “Love It,” and “The Making of You.“

But back in 2020, Braxton took a much-needed step back from her life and the world after reportedly attempting to commit suicide in a Los Angeles hotel room. The mother of one was found unconscious by her then-boyfriend David Adefeso. The incident was followed by the “Braxton Family Values” star ending her contract with the show’s network, We TV. Not to mention there was a messy breakup and an alleged domestic dispute, which she later denied. Following those incidents, Braxton vowed to begin a journey of peace and healing, which inspired her to start “Under Construction w/ Tamar Braxton.”

There has yet to be an official announcement regarding the release of Braxton’s new music. Hopefully, it will deliver a triumphant message that connects with music lovers everywhere.