‘She Fought to the End’: Singer Traci Braxton Dies from Cancer at Age 50, Family Members Speak Out

Traci Braxton, the sister of Grammy award-winning Toni Braxton, has succumbed to her battle with cancer. The singer, radio personality, and reality show star was only 50 years old at the time of her death.

Her husband, Kevin Surratt, shared the news with TMZ, saying that the family elected to privately deal with her illness over the last year.

Washington, D.C. – September 9: Traci Braxton and her husband, Kevin Surratt, at the Grammy’s Washington, D.C. Chapter New Member Mix at The Recording Academy on September 9, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for the Recording Academy)

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” he informed the outlet.

One of the first in the family to share thoughts on her passing was her son, Kevin Surratt Jr. He took to his social media to comment on the loss, saying that his mother was “at peace.”

One of the first to share thoughts on her passing was her son, Kevin Surratt Jr..

“When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this. She fought to the end and today she’s at peace,” he captioned a post on Instagram.

He shared a picture of an intimate moment with his mom. The two embrace lovingly, as she sits in a cozy chair.

The post continued, “I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore. I love you ma I’m going to miss you.”

His cousins, Toni Braxton’s sons Diezel and Denim, both left comments in the post, saying, “Love you Kev.” The younger brother, Diezel, also wrote “Love you kev.” and added, “We gonna get through this.”

Big sis Toni posted a heartwarming statement from the family about the transition, posting it alongside a classic picture of all five of the sisters, including Tamar, Trina, Towanda and Traci gently leaning on her back.

The statement read, “It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.”

It continued, “Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake,” before asking that the public gives them space to grieve.

“We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life,” it read. “We are family forever.”

The Braxtons, a family that has experienced a lot of their family’s personal tragedies in front of the world on their reality show “Braxton Family Values,” including the death of their niece Lauren Braxton in 2019,” did not share that the middle sister was ill. However, pictures on social media suggest that Traci may have been quietly battling the disease for some time. In one photo from her son’s wedding, a noticeably smaller Traci is seen with her husband, son and new daughter-in-law, dressed in a beautiful pastel blue gown.

Condolences by the thousands have poured in from fans, friends and celebrities.

A vast array of stars like Missy Elliott, Nene Leakes, Kym Whitley, Tobe Nwigwe and more dropped prayer hands and hearts in the comments section.

DJ D-Nice wrote under Toni’s post, “Literally reading this as I listen to your music during my flight. My condolences to you and your family.”

One fan tweeted, “Sending love to my favorite sisters. RIP Traci Braxton.”

Sending love to my favorite sisters. RIP Traci Braxton. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Yi7cSeMVeX — 🦅 (@NoStandardz) March 12, 2022

Another posted that he was “shocked.”

💔🕊 RIP to Traci Braxton. I’m so shocked right now. Prayers up for the family for real. pic.twitter.com/rhc71u2m6Y — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) March 12, 2022

Comments show that Traci’s fun and upbeat spirit will be missed.

In addition to appearing on the family’s hit reality show, she was an original member of the family’s group, leaving after becoming pregnant with her only son, Kevin Jr.

Later in life, she recorded a solo project that, in 2014, produced a Billboard Hot 100 charting single titled “Last Call.” The song made it to #16 and competed next to artists like Nicki Minaj (Anaconda), Iggy Azalea (Fancy), and Meghan Trainor (All About That Bass).

In addition to her husband, son and sisters, she leaves to mourn her death her mother, Evelyn Braxton, father Michael Braxton Sr., her brother Michael Braxton Jr., and a host of nieces and nephews.