‘Don’t Play with Us’: Tamar Braxton Warns Fans to ‘Get Ready’ While Hinting That She’s Releasing a New Album

“Get Ready!” Tamar Braxton appears to be ready to release some new tracks for her fans.

In a Jan. 12 Twitter post, Braxton hinted that she would be dropping another studio album soon. She wrote, “The album. Slaps. Get ready,” adding a fire emoji at the end.

Tamar Braxton (Photo:@tamarbraxton/Instagram)

Some of Braxton’s supporters tried to contain their excitement by warning her to not test their emotions. “Don’t play with us it’s been 4 years!!” wrote one person, referring to Braxton’s last studio album, “Bluebird of Happiness,” which was released in 2017.

https://twitter.com/ohdasdmoney/status/1481474549627633665?s=20

Another added, “Let us judge for your …give us a single all this waiting it must slaps I want it to slap me tf @TamarBraxtonHer you playing with us.”

Let us judge for your …give us a single 😭🥴✨all this waiting it must slaps I want it to slap me tf 😭😭 @TamarBraxtonHer you playing with us 😭😭 — Tamar_x_vibes (@VibesTamar) January 13, 2022

Someone else suggested song requests for Braxton’s album, writing, “I’m here for it. Please make sure there is a song we can groove to on there so we can play it at the bbq.”

I’m here for it. Please make sure there is a song we can groove to on there so we can play it at the bbq. #cookout #tamartian pic.twitter.com/hZFwlRINao — Donavin Brewer (@BrewerDonavin) January 13, 2022

Another person expressed wanting some songs that sounded like Braxton’s song “Hol’ Up” which was on the “Bluebird of Happiness” album.

“@TamarBraxtonHer Better have some more bangers like hol’up. That shuda been a single. Idk how u didn’t release it because it sounds so good in the club when I requested it,” that person wrote.

Better have some more bangers like hol'up. That shuda been a single. Idk how u didn't release it because it sounds so good in the club when I requested it — ξ ßLasIaN ÏnVaSioNだよ2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ (@DopeFreshSHAWDY) January 13, 2022

Braxton took a break from many things in her life during the summer of 2020 after reportedly attempting to commit suicide in a Los Angeles hotel room. The mother of one stopped appearing on television, ended her contract with WE tv, and took a break from social media. That same year, she and her former boyfriend David Adefeso broke up after the two got into a physical altercation while he was driving, which resulted in their damaging the car.

Following those events, Braxton vowed multiple times to her fans that she was on a journey of healing; she has even started a podcast called “Under Construction” about healing. Even though she took a step back from the aforementioned ventures and social media for a while, one thing the “Love and War” singer did not let go of is her music.

In December 2020, after a fan said that they missed her voice, Braxton assured the person and her other supporters that despite the pain she was enduring, she was still making music. She said, “I’m making music. Have too. I’m too hurt, too angry & in love all at the same time to let that energy just sit. its entirely from my soul. But, I’ll be damn to let it go so y’all can criticize it & pick it apart & say how”aiight” it is. & don’t buy it. Ion know about a release.”

I’m making music. Have too. I’m too hurt, too angry & in love all at the same time to let that energy just sit. its entirely from my soul. But, I’ll be damn to let it go so y’all can criticize it & pick it apart & say how”aiight” it is. & don’t buy it. Ion know about a release 💔 https://t.co/ilzd1q8bpD — Tamar Estine✨ (@TamarBraxtonHer) December 10, 2020

Luckily for her listeners, it looks like her tune has changed about a release, though she hasn’t provided specific information about a potential release date.