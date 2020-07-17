‘Praying for Her’: Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Possible Suicide Attempt, Fans Send Positive Messages

Tamar Braxton is reportedly in stable condition, but still unconscious in a hospital in Los Angeles where she was taken after her boyfriend David Adefeso found her unresponsive in their hotel room on Thursday, July 16.

The “Braxton Family Values” reality star and the businessman were reportedly staying at the Ritz Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles, according to The Blast. When David found Tamar unconscious, he called 911 and reported that Tamar had been drinking and seemed to have taken an unknown amount of prescription pills. David reportedly believed the incident was a possible suicide attempt.

Tamar Braxton (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

An ambulance arrived to the hotel and transported the 43-year-old singer and songwriter to the hospital. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the outlet that they received a call at 9:45 p.m. on Thursday that matched Tamar’s description, explaining that her emergency was listed as a “possible overdose.”

Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso (Photo): @tamarbraxton/Instagram

Fans who reacted to the news sent the “Love and War” artist positive messages. “This is why it’s important to always be kind to ppl.. You never know what they’re going through! Praying for her 🙏🏽,” someone wrote. Another fan commented: “Omg 💔💔 praying for her.” Somebody else said: “This hurts man I love her💔.”

A spokesperson for the Braxton family released the following statement shortly after the incident: “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day – more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.” Tamar is allegedly under 24-hour watch at the hospital.

Tamar Braxton expresses her frustration about pay inequality. (Photo: @TamarBraxtonHer/Twitter)

The outlet claimed that sources close to the singer insinuated that Tamar was emotional due to an ongoing contract dispute with We tv. The Grammy-nominated singer was supposedly trying to get out of her contract for the upcoming season of “BVF.” Things reportedly got worse this week when the trailer for her new reality show “Get Ya Life” dropped on We tv that allegedly portrayed Tamar in a negative light.

The Maryland native’s alleged overdose attempt comes four days after she expressed her frustration on Twitter about her salary deficit on “BFV.” When a fan insinuated that the “BFV” cast should switch to a Black-owned network and be compensated with more money, she responded: “Are we going to talk about pay…. I 100 percent wrote the theme song… where is the coin… our show is on Netflix…. where is the coin… 10 years on The air… we make 75 percent LESS than the kardashians. How come there are no villains on that show,” she concluded with a thinking emoji.