‘Baby Girl Got Healthy Inches’: Fans Are Left Impressed By Savannah James’ Daughter Zhuri’s Healthy Locks 

Savannah James took to Instagram on Monday, March 7, to showcase the routine that she used to help her daughter Zhuri James retain waist-length hair.

In the post, Savannah is seen parting and flat ironing the 7-year-old’s tresses in what appears to be their home. As the video continues, Savannah splits Zhuri’s hair into separate sections and trims her ends.

Savannah James gives fans a sneak peek at how she takes care of her daughter Zhuri James’ hair. Photo:@mrs_savannahrj/Instagram

Following the trimming process, Savannah shows off Zhuri’s hair length by running her hands through her straight locks. Alongside the recording, Savannah informed her followers the purpose behind the post was to give them a “sneak peek” into what wash-and-trim day looks like for the James girls.

The 35-year-old wrote, adding a disclaimer stating she is not a hair professional, “A little peek into our wash/trim day routine. *Disclaimer* I am not a professional. I’m a kitchen beautician. The process I use has gotten us to these lengths through the last 7 years. Please don’t come for me. I will share more details soon!”

As Savannah’s upload circulated online, many raved over the length of Zhuri’s hair. An individual went as far as to claim that Zhuri has more hair than fictional characters Pocahontas and Rapunzel combined.

“Baby who said Black people can’t grow hair????? She looking like Mona Lisa.”

“Young Queen got more hair than Pocahontas & Rapunzel.”

“Whew that baby has some hair.”

“Baby girl got healthy inches.”

“This baby hair damn near touching her ankles.”

Among the praise, others asked Savannah to release her hair-care secrets as they responded to her caption in which she pleaded with her followers not to criticize her routine. One wrote, “We not coming for you maam. We wanna know your secret.” Another said, “Soooo, you’re dropping the hair care products right because?”

A third Instagram user stated, “She’s telling people not to come for her and I’m trying to learn from her lol. My kid needs help s–t my a– needs help.”

