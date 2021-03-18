‘Inchessssss Period’: Savannah James Post Video of Her Daughter Zhuri James’ Waist Length Hair Before ‘Spring Trim’

Savannah James took Instagram by storm on March 16 after uploading a boomerang — a mini-video that loops back and forth — on her Instagram Story of her 6-year-old daughter Zhuri James’ waist-length hair before cutting her split ends. The mother of three captioned the clip “Spring trim time.”

Savannah also informed fans that she would be revealing the products she’s used on Zhuri’s hair, saying, “Products soon come.” An hour later, the 34-year-old uploaded another boomerang with Zhuri’s ends trimmed alongside the quote that reads, “Post trim by yours truly.” Fans rejoiced over the girl’s hair length.

Savannah James’s upload of daughter Zhuri James’s waist-length hair causes a frenzy among fans on Instagram. (Photos: @mrs_savannahrj/Instagram)

“Hair goals 😍😍.”

“Black hair thrives when you put ❤️ into it.”

“INCHESSSSSS PERIOD. 😍.”

“Long hair don’t care 😍❤️.”

“It’s The Black Girl Magic Fa Me!💫🖤.”

While many people raved over Zhuri’s hair, others poked fun at her father Lakers forward LeBron James’ receding hairline. One wrote that the 6-year-old’s hair length retention comes from her mother’s side of the family. “Must come from Savannah side cause Bron struggling 😭.”

Another said, “she definitely doesn’t take after her father🌚😂.”

“Y’all said “she took all her daddy’s hair”.. I can’t stand y’all 🤣😂.”

An Instagram user brought up how LeBron has been suffering from hair loss for years. “That baby must get her hair from her mom 😍 .. cause her daddy been pulling up with the roof missing for some years now 🥴.”

In addition to going viral for her hair clip, Zhuri made headlines earlier this week for dancing to Cardi B’s song “Up” in a video shared on LeBron’s Instagram page. The doting father expressed his concerns in his caption about Zhuri’s potential mates in the future while praising his daughter as she showcased her moves with her dance instructor.

He said, “Yeah it’s officially over for me guys!! I feel bad for whomever my Baby Z decides to bring home first! . Look at my mama face getting it in with her dance instructor/teacher Ms. @candice. After they end their scheduled routined session she allows a freestyle and Zhuri pick that song She would! #JamesGang #[email protected]”