‘Goals’: Gabrielle Union’s Fans Focus on the Star’s Body Feature In Her New Video

Gabrielle Union‘s fans zeroed one of the actress’ physical features on March 7 after she uploaded a new video on her Instagram page.

In the slow-motion post, the 49-year-old, who wore a backless brown mini-dress with white sneakers, was seen embodying her inner model as she strutted her stuff in an undisclosed location as Saweetie’s “Get It Girl” blared in the background.

Gabrielle Union’s fans solely focused on the star’s back when viewing her upload of a new Instagram post. Photo:@gabunion/Instagram

As Union approached the door, the “L.A.’s Finest” star subtly glared at the camera before walking out. The clip ended with Union reentering the scene, smiling and waving. In addition to the recording, Union captioned the post, alongside a wave emoji, “Hey girl.”

As fans viewed the upload, many flooded her comments section with positive remarks regarding her toned back.

“Hey sexy back.”

“Back goals.”

“No backrolls, must be fkn nice.”

“It’s your back for me. Sooooo toned.”

Among the back praises, others raved over how stunning Union looked. One wrote, “The beauty is off the charts!” Another said, “You’re so hot it’s rude.” A third social media user added, “Gab kills it every time.”

In the past, Union disclosed via Instagram stories that sled pushes and weighted plank exercises helped toward her getting a muscular back. During a 2017 interview with Women’s Health magazine, the actress shared her motivation to work out wasn’t to look good, but rather live longer.

She told the publication: “I have a family history of diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, and I know that can lead to an early death. I want to be a vital and energetic part of my family for a long time, not to be big mama in a rocking chair in the TV room, or huffing and puffing just going up stairs. I work out not because I get off on it, but because I want to live!”

