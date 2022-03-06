‘Rihanna Making Sure Y’all Are So Sick of Her Pregnancy Pics’: Fans Are Loving Rihanna’s Latest Maternity Look

Singer Rihanna has fans loving her newest pregnancy outfit after she stepped out while in Paris, France, on March 5 for Paris Fashion Week. The billionaire was on her way to dine at Caviar Kaspia.

The “Diamonds” singer shared pictures on her Instagram page of herself in her new ensemble. Rihanna wore a turquoise bodysuit with a left-side cutout highlighting her belly bump. She paired the jumpsuit with matching shades and high heel boots.

Rihanna stuns in a turquoise bodysuit during Milan Fashion Week @badgalriri/Instagram

Fans loved the pictures and commented on Rihanna’s Instagram post in the comments section. “The most beautiful woman in the world,” wrote one fan. “Yesssaa ma’am.” wrote another.

Another fan wrote, “Rihanna making sure y’all are so sick of her pregnancy pics , after years of y’all keep calling her pregnant, y’all will never say that stuff again and not want her to be. [laughing emoji] shoutout to the Fenty Maternity wardrobe in full effect.”

Rihanna pregnancy look. (Photo: @badgalriri/Instagram)

Rihanna is expecting her first child with 33-year-old rapper A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna said in a recent interview with People that she was embracing being pregnant and not having to worry about covering her stomach. She added that dressing up when she doesn’t feel the best and wearing some lipstick helps her feel good.

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!” she said. “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform. You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good. I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b*tch.”

In a latest Instagram post, however, the singer decided to cover up in a fur linen coat and thigh-high boots.

