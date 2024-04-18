‘Micheal Myers Would’ve Got Her’: Reginae Carter Is Recovering After Harsh Tumble During Family Race

Reginae Carter knows her physical limitations after taking a tumble during a competitive foot race. The hilarious gaffe appeared in an Instagram Story post where the 25-year-old declared, “When I tell yall I will never run another day in my life lol.”

Judging by the footage, she put her best foot forward as she powered through a sprint against a male family member. However, the competition took an unexpected turn when Carter suddenly fell to the ground, her feet briefly flying up behind her as she met the asphalt.

Reginae Carter swears off running after taking a tumble during a family foot race. (Photos: @itsreginaecarter/Instagram)

Whoever was recording the moment was kind enough to pan the camera down, preventing the moments of the “Growing Up Hip Hop” alum composing herself from being seen.

“Y’all so this girl done fell and scraped all her face up and everything,” said her mother, Toya Johnson Rushing, as she showed her firstborn holding an icepack to her forehead. Whatever abrasions she suffered were smoothed away by a filter placed over the clip.

Two years ago, the budding entrepreneur was blazing a trail of her own with a fitness apparel venture. At the time, she was heavily sharing her own weight loss and body transformation journey, though, in hindsight, her content never included any hints about her running.

Nevertheless, social media users had a field day poking fun at her pace and the disastrous fall. “Micheal myers would’ve got her,” wrote one IG user. Another commented, “Child her mind was moving faster than her legs.” Carter took the jokes on the chin, even finding humor in some of the wise cracks.

“The fact yall taking me out in these comments … running like the gingerbread man is crucial,” she wrote when re-posting the physical blunder as it appeared on The Shade Room.

Another comical comparison suggested, “She ran like a little leprechaun.” Moreover, Carter also jumped into the blog account’s comments to add context to the mishap, writing, “Running in crocs on sports mode is crazy.”

In recent months, the eldest of Lil Wayne’s children has been sporting a new glow since moving to Los Angeles last summer. She celebrated the milestone with a post that read, in part, “Cheers to new beginnings.” Last year also marked the end of her off-and-on relationship with ex-boyfriend Ar’mon Warren.

The former couple first confirmed their romance in 2022 after fans began to speculate that they were cozying up to each other.

In December, she told Atlanta Black Star that her takeaway from the breakup was to “trust the process and take your time with everything, and just be more mindful of when things are going on. Stay to yourself and talk to each other rather than putting it out there for everybody to know.”

Fans suspected the YouTuber-turned-musician managed to spark a reconciliation when a video of them kissing surfaced ahead of Christmas. Neither provided confirmation of their fans’ interest in a rekindled union, and they have continued to post photos that suggest they are both single.