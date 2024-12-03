‘Cussing Like a Sailor’: Fans Urge Lil Wayne and Nivea to Discpline Their 15-Year-Old Son Lil Novi After His Foul-Mouthed Interview About Dad

Some of Lil Wayne’s fans believe his son Neal “Lil Novi” Carter needs to be disciplined following a viral video of him cursing. The teenager born in 2009 is the only son of the rapper and his former fiancée, singer Nivea.

Like his famous dad, the 15-year-old is becoming known for his budding rap career as well as for being an almost perfect copy-and-paste version of the rapper, from his locs, face, and mannerisms.

Novi recently sat down with TRSH Mag to answer a series of questions in their signature yellow backdrop videos where guests pull questions from a small trashcan.

Lil Wayne’s son raises eyebrows with foul-mouthed answers to questions about his dad’s rap career. (Photos: Liltunechi/Instagram; TRSH Mag/YouTube.)

The unfiltered chat not only gave viewers insight into what the Atlanta native thinks of his dad’s career but also into his personality, and not everyone was pleased. Some of the backlash surrounding the Q&A is that the teen was asked questions that were for more mature guests, but many others were taken aback by the aspiring artist’s use of explicit language.

Admittedly, Novi said that he was considered “super bad” by a former teacher and had been known to get in trouble almost every day. When discussing the hardest lesson he’s learned from a woman, he shared, “No matter how locked in y’all is … how deep it gets, bro, you are not the only one.”

Novi’s mother was pregnant at the same time another woman was preparing to welcome a child with his dad.

He said that he had been cheated on before but that he was mostly unbothered because “at the end of the day, I’m doing the same s—t.”

Novi added that the telltale sign is when a girl “follow, like, hella people, and it’s like mostly n—gas and s—t. That’s already a red flag.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, he said that “grown-a–“ women have been sending him weird DMs trying to claim that he is their love child from alleged flings with Wayne. The explicit language continued when he was asked if he agreed that his dad is the greatest rapper.

“For surely I agree, but I just be like, yeah that s—t cool, that s—t hard.” Moreover, he noted that he does not grow tired of hearing fans rave about the platinum-record-selling artist, sharing, “If they talking about some bulls—t, then it’s like, yeah, then I get tired of hearing it. … If they giving props type s—t, then it’s cool.”

However, when snippets of the 10-minute Q&A landed on The Shade Room, Wayne’s fans were quick to call out Novi’s “little potty mouth.” One person wrote, “Wayne let me see that belt cus ikno he ain’t in here cussin.” Another said, “We’ve got to do better with our Boys.” While a third individual wrote, “How old is he???? Cussing like a Sailor.”

I swear women get on social media and say anything. This blind hyena said that none of Lil Wayne’s kids look like him. I had to get her😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6Nwz1H1lcC — Daphne (@celebriD) November 24, 2023

A second discourse that erupted in the comments had to do with the fact that Novi said his dad’s music wasn’t exactly for his generation and, as a result of that, he is not as familiar with the records as his big sister Reginae Carter is.

A fan said, “Where tf Reginae at cause he not going hard enough bout his daddy for me.” While another quipped, “Reginae definitely deserves to always be known as ‘baby Carter’ she knows every song w4w.”

Wayne shares his firstborn child, now 26, with his ex-wife, Toya Rush. He is also dad to Dwyane Michael Carter III, 16, with ex-girlfriend Sarah Vivian, and son Kross, 15, whom he shares with actress Lauren London.

An Instagram user said, “Wayne picked his baby mothers so wisely! Ik a well raised kid when I see one!”

Neither Wayne, Nivea, or Reginae, who is known for publicly defending her family, have addressed the shady comments about Novi’s cursing.