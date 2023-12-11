Reginae Carter Once Said She’s Trusting ‘the Process,’ Video Surfaces of Her and Ex Ar’Mon Warren Locking Lips

Christmas came early for fans of Reginae Carter and Ar’Mon Warren after the on-again/off-again couple was spotted taking in Christmas lights together.

An X user obtained a four-second video from Warren’s Snapchat that featured him and Carter locking lips as snow fell from above. After the kiss, the YouTuber-turned-musician panned his camera, revealing Carter’s entire face.

Reginae Carter and Ar’Mon Warren reignite romance rumors after locking lips on Snapchat. (Pictured: Ar’Mon Warren and Reginae Carter @armonandtrey/TikTok)

The “Boxed In 2” actress also shared their experience watching the Christmas lights in a video on her YouTube channel.

Carter, 25, and Warren, 26, made their relationship Instagram official in September 2022, however, they were romantically linked months prior. In just nine short months, the pair has endured rumors, accusations, criticism about Warren buying her a promise ring, and much more.

When Carter first spoke to Atlanta Black Star last September, she and Warren had broken up at the time. Despite the negative hearsay, she said that she learned a lot from their relationship.

“Trust the process and take your time with everything,” Carter shared, “and just be more mindful of when things are going on. Stay to yourself and talk to each other rather than putting it out there for everybody to know.”

Throughout their relationship, Warren and Carter have made numerous headlines for various reasons. The duo has earned themselves a devoted fan base by sharing different types of content on their respective social media platforms. One reason in particular centered around the promise ring Warren gifted her on their six-month anniversary last December.

His sentimental gesture turned into an online debate after many voiced their disinterest in the couple’s relationship. Days after their video caused commotion online, Carter called out all of the “aunties” and anyone else who had something negative to say.

Five months later, Carter found herself going back on X, formerly known as Twitter, where she accused Warren of “love bombing” her. After noticing her post, Warren fired back, stating that he “lost all respect” for Carter. He also claimed that she was pretending to be a “victim” for social media.

After their online back and forth, Carter explained that her “love bombing” post stemmed from Warren failing to check up on her after she reported that two men attempted to break into her Atlanta home. During her IG Live, the “I FIT IN” creator apologized to her fans for bringing her issues with Warren to the Internet.

My girl said here’s y’all gift lol merry Christmas😫🤣 pic.twitter.com/HgCTRkAXtr — Aaliyah 🎄🎅🏾🤶🏾 (@Itstrulyliyah) December 9, 2023

Later in June, Carter addressed all of the drama concerning herself and Warren once again with a “Life Update” YouTube video. Throughout the recording, Carter also revealed that she started therapy and compared it to having a “diary.”

Although the only daughter of rap star Lil Wayne denied being in a relationship with Warren at the time, this recent Christmas video has fans speculating that they are just keeping their love under wraps. Rumors suggesting that Carter and Warren were giving their love another try initially sparked in July after both influencers moved to Los Angeles separately.

I really think Armon and Reginae still together 🤷🏽‍♀️ like they both just moved to LA too. They’re just keeping their relationship private 😮‍💨 — 🏳️‍🌈 Triece Quinn Goldberg 🏳️‍🌈 (@TrieceTedTalk) August 25, 2023

Carter’s mother, Toya Johson-Rushing wants nothing more than for her daughter to find someone she can “work through things with and grow with.”

She continued, “Anybody that treats her right. I mean rappers are like a no for me but it’s not my life so I understand it’s her life so it’s whatever makes her happy. But I would prefer her to be with a nice respectful guy.”

Johson-Rushing added, “Your person is coming.”

Warren can also be seen during appearances on the mother-and-daughter duo’s reality TV show, “Toya & Reginae,” which first premiered in August 2023.