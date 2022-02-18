‘That Phone Got Some Explaining to Do’: Tiffany Haddish’s ‘Love Of My Life’ Game Goes Left After the Filter Mentions Her Ex 

Tiffany Haddish‘s future love Instagram filter game took an unexpected turn on Feb. 17 after the feature mentioned the actress’ ex.

In the social media post, Haddish, who appeared to be on a plane to an undisclosed location, seemingly tried to occupy her time during her moment of leisure by participating in a game called “When Will I Meet the Love of My Life?”

Tiffany Haddish’s Instagram filter game takes a turn after she is told by the feature she has to get over an ex. Photo:@tiffanyhaddish/Instagram

The activity on the Instagram app is to give an individual playing the game a specific timeline of when the event may possibly occur. As the video continues, Haddish is seen smiling while awaiting her answer. When the filter popped up the phrase “when you will get over your ex,” her excited demeanor immediately changed.

Although the filter didn’t mention the particular name of which ex Haddish has to move on from, the recording wrapped up with the comedian uttering the word “b—h.” When Haddish’s upload began circulating on social media, many fans tried to support the star by expressing how “wrong” the game was.

“Lmao why these things always try to READ US COVER TO COVER?!”

“They wrong for that.”

“DAYYYYUUMMM tell yo phone to mind it’s business.”

Tiffany Haddish Photo:@tiffanyhaddish/Instagram

“That phone got some explaining to do cuz baby that bih ex.”

“It be your own phone.”

In addition to the previous remarks, others brought up the possible reasons why Haddish received that answer. The comments range from a glitch to the possibility of the phone needing to be serviced. One wrote, “It’s a glitch- don’t worry about it.” Another said, “@tiffanyhaddish, that phone needs to be fixed!!!”

Haddish’s recent ex was hip-hop rapper and actor Common. The former couple, which met on the set of the 2019 film “The Kitchen,” reportedly broke up in November 2021 after dating for over a year. At the time, sources claimed to People Magazine that Haddish and Common’s busy schedules played a part in the pair’s split.

Weeks following the breakup announcement, Common reiterated the source’s reports and stated that the breakup between him and Haddish was mutual. The “Girls Trip” star later denied Common’s claims in a December interview.

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘I Was Not Expecting That at All’: Tiffany Haddish Shares Details Regarding Her DUI Arrest

“Kyler Murray. Go Talk To Ownership, Man. Stop All This Scrubbing Social Media Nonsense”| Damien Woody Says The Cardinals QB Needs To Speak Up If He Has A Problem

Finurah Funding Friday: Grant Writing Tips, Funding From FedEx, American Express and More