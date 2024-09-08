‘Shucking and Jiving’: Tiffany Haddish’s Apalling Stunt at NYFW Called ‘Classless’ by Fans Who Slam Comedian for Being White Women’s ‘Puppet’

Fans are rolling their eyes at Tiffany Haddish after she put herself in a cringe-worthy catwalk moment during New York Fashion Week.

On Saturday, Sept.7, the comedic actress was spotted front row at the Monse Maison runway show. A series of videos captured Haddish seated with socialites Paris and Nicky Hilton and their mother, Kathy Hilton, viewing and discussing the latest fashions from Monse.

As the models cleared the runway, the lull in between the show took an unexpected turn.

“Yes, now go. There’s nothing going on,” viewers hear Kathy Hilton yelling as she snaps her fingers, encouraging Haddish to take an impromptu runway stroll before the next round of models begins. The Hilton family and other front-row guests laughed as Haddish took Kathy’s direction and crashed the runway.

Social Media Claims Tiffany Haddish Was Played a ‘Puppet’ by Kathy Hilton After Dare Turns into Cringy Catwalk Moment During NYFW Show (Photo: @tiffanyhaddish / Instagram)

While she looked fabulous strutting her stuff in a green stain pantsuit, some viewers called Haddish’s latest stunt another example of her always “doing too much.”

“Shucking and jiven,” and “they not inviting her back;” were comments made by two viewers after Hollywood Unlocked shared the video.

Another follower stated,” Very disrespectful and classless. Made her a puppet and she folded. So sad.”

Another commenter added, “If she wants to be a clown [clown emoji], let her.”

One fan put herself in the designer’s shoes,” As a designer this would piss me off and she’d never be invited back to my show or any show if I have a say. Like is that serious to make people laugh? And do you have to do it at my show at the expense of my hard work?!”

Paris Hilton shared the video on her page, where some comments seemed slightly different. Several of them stated, “@kathyhilton, you are the best,” and called the Hilton family the “Royal family,” and even mentioned that “everything doesn’t have to be about race.

However, most of the comments were not fans of the Hiltons daring Haddish to follow through with such a pointless stunt, and even more commenters were appalled and embarrassed at Haddish for going through with it.

“Sometimes folks ain’t laughing with you because they laughing at you. Know your audience,” one person wrote. “Let’s make the black girl do something funny,” another commenter added.

“Ohhh, I see what the Wayans were talking about,” a third commenter chimed in.