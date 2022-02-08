‘When You’re Keyshia Kaoir You Don’t Need a Caption!’: Fans Say Keyshia Ka’oir Is Applying Pressure In Her Latest Pic 

Keyshia Ka’oir captivated fans’ attention on Feb. 5, after showcasing her latest look.

In the Instagram post, Ka’oir wore a patterned form-fitting romper accessorized with a few jewelry pieces, including a watch, a bracelet and her Mrs. Davis chain. The entrepreneur sported additional items like a turquoise Birkin bag and sunglasses.

Keyshia Ka’oir stuns fans with her latest look. Photo :@keyshiakaoir/Instagram

Alongside the snapshot, Ka’oir, who was seen lounging in what appears to be her vehicle, allowed her looks to do the talking after openly admitting to being at a loss for words when trying to come up with the post’s caption. She wrote, “Chile I ain’t got no caption.”

As Ka’oir’s followers began to view the star’s upload, many expressed that she didn’t need a caption because the photo said it all.

“No validation needed photo spoke for itself.”

“Don’t need one. One pic worth a thousand words lol.”

“Looking like that, you don’t need one!!!”

“When you’re Keyshia Kaoir you don’t need a caption!!”

“The hair, handbag, vehicle… trust me you don’t need a caption it all just works.”

Among the remarks regarding Kaoir’s caption, others brought up how beautiful she looked in the image. One person wrote, “You don’t need one Queen!! Your beauty speaks volumes‼‼”

Another said, “(Laughing emoji) It’s beautiful! You’re beautiful! That’s all that matters.”A third Instagram user wrote, “You are so fly and look so beautiful.”

This post comes a month after Ka’oir and her husband, Gucci Mane, received flack from fans for not giving each other sentimental gifts after viewing a clip of the model flashing her birthday present.

In the video from Jan. 6, Ka’oir revealed that Gucci gave her a million dollars in cash after opening her wrapped gift that had bands of $100 bills and a single rack of $20s and $50s in the box.

