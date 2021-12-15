‘The Most Unbothered Couple’: Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane Complement Each Other’s Outfits While Sitting Courtside

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are back on the courtside flaunting one of the best qualities about their coupledom…their drip.

The Atlanta couple had front-row seats to the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors game on Saturday, Dec. 11, and absorbed a lot of attention in their pink coordinating outfits. Gucci sported a pink-striped shirt, light pink pants and white shoes with pink laces. Ka’oir opted for a nude pink outfit that included a plaid fur jacket, pink jeans and pink shoes.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir (Photo: @laflare1017/Instagram)

To make his outfit pop, Gucci also added a little pizazz to his outfit by rocking a huge chain, ring and chain bracelet. Like her outfit, Ka’oir kept the jewelry a little simpler than her husband by wearing smaller diamond necklaces, bracelets and her big wedding ring.

While Gucci might have outdone his wife with the outfit, she outdid him on social media. While he only uploaded one post from that night with a multitude of photos, she uploaded three posts — one with several pictures and a video of herself, while the other two were pictures of her and her husband.

(R-L) Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir (Photo: @keyshiakaoir/Instagram)

She showed love to her man in all three posts by putting her married name as her first caption, “Just a regular date night with the hubby,” as her second, and “It’s always gon be us against the world” as her third. Gucci also wrote a caption for his one post saying, “The King and Queen of Diamonds @keyshiakaoir we had a ball at the Sixers game last night thanks @michaelrubin for the hospitality.”

Fans took in their looks and gushed over the couple.

“The most unbothered couple.”

“Always a slay!!!”

“the best couple I’ve ever seen.”

The two have sat courtside at countless basketball games before this one and, in fact, Gucci popped the question at one. At a 2016 Atlanta Hawks game, Gucci waited until the Kiss Cam plastered them on the arena’s screen, and he got up to open a box with a 25-carat diamond ring.

Since then, they’ve had an extravagant televised wedding and also welcomed their first child together last year in 2020. Their son, Icy, will turn one later this month.

