‘Looking Just Like Her Mama’: Tina Knowles- Lawson’s Photo of Beyoncé’s IVY PARK Collection Derails After Fans Call the Pair Twins

It may be safe to say Tina Knowles-Lawson‘s effort to promote Beyoncé‘s new adidas x IVY PARK collection on Feb. 8, went — as in the lyrics of the singer’s hit “Irreplaceable” — “to the left, to the left” after fans pointed out the pair’s striking resemblance.

The “Crazy in Love” singer, who founded the athleisure clothing line in 2016, shared images of herself wearing a few items from her IVY HEART collection the same day as her mother. The Valentine’s Day-themed set will be released globally later this week.

Tina Knowles-Lawson’s image of Beyoncé’s new IVY Park collection goes left after fans zoom in on the pair’s similar features. Photo:@mstinalawson/Instagram

In the Instagram post, Knowles-Lawson shared an image of Beyoncé wearing a red deep-cut jumper donned with a red-and-black sash and matching purse. The 40-year-old completed the look with a full face, red lips and a blunt bob cut.

Alongside the image, Knowles-Lawson told her followers in the caption how much she loved her daughter’s look by writing, “Got to have this !!! Great gift for Valentine’s Day!!! @weareivypark.” As fans began to view her upload, many bypassed the “Talks with Mama Tina” host‘s caption and solely focused on Knowles-Lawson and Beyoncé’s similar features.

One individual even shared of having the thought that the singer’s photo was a throwback image of Knowles-Lawson.

“Wow! I thought this was you Miss Tina! Strong beautiful genes.”

“You both already look alike. You know you looking at yourself in the mirror!!!! Yassssss queens!!!!”

“The bangs brings out the Mrs. Tina in Beyoncé.”

“Love it! She favors you so much in this picture!”

“Mama Tina not me thinking this was a throwback of you.”

In addition to the comparison remarks, others marveled over how beautiful Beyoncé looked in her new IVY Park campaign photo. One wrote, “Beautiful, the hair and makeup up whooooo, absolutely stunning.” Another said, “Love it! From her hair to the fit (fire emoji).”

A third person stated, “She is killing us with this look. Have mercy.”

