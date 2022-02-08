‘Big Sis, Literally Gave the People What They Want’: Jennifer Hudson Snubbed By 2022 Oscar Nominations Over Role in ‘Respect’

The 94th Academy Awards featured an impressive list of nominees including Denzel Washington, AunJanue Ellis, Will Smith, and Quest Love. But they missed the opportunity to give Jennifer Hudson the “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” she deserves.

Hudson was hand-selected to portray Aretha Franklin in the film, “Respect.” And despite positive reviews for her big-screen performance as the legendary soul singer, Hudson did not receive an Oscar nomination in the Best Actress category announced Tuesday morning.

Emmy- and Grammy-winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson portrayed the legendary Aretha Franklin in the film “Respect.” (Photo: @iamjhud/Instagram.)

The former American Idol contestant was snubbed in the same category last year by the Golden Globes. This would have been her second Oscar Award after winning Best Supporting Actress in 2007 for her role as Effie White in “Dreamgirls.”

After news of Hudson’s second Oscars snub, social media users aired out their frustrations.

Sharing the complete list of the Academy Award nominees for Best Actress In a Lead Role, one person writes, “Shocked. Jennifer Hudson was overlooked here!”

Shocked Jennifer Hudson was overlooked here! https://t.co/mJZwcPCoTZ — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 8, 2022

A second said, “They snubbed my good sis, Jennifer Hudson.”

A third added, “I am tired of people sleeping on Jennifer Hudson’s portrayal of Aretha Franklin. Big sis, literally gave the people what they want. Her performance was nuanced, consistent, and captured the intricacies of Aretha’s life perfectly. It’s the erasure of this moment for me.”

I am tired of people sleeping on Jennifer Hudson’s portrayal of Aretha Franklin. Big sis, literally gave the people what they want. Her performance was nuanced, consistent and captured the intricacies of Aretha’s life perfectly. It’s the erasure of this moment for me pic.twitter.com/Ey1G5a8nnX — Joe Teffo (@joe_teffo) February 8, 2022

Another complimented Hudson’s portrayal of the Queen of Soul, writing, “Jennifer Hudson is trending after being snubbed by The Oscars. Just know that Jennifer we love you no matter what. You made Aretha proud.”

Jennifer Hudson is trending after being snubbed by The Oscars. Just know that Jennifer we love you no matter what. You made Aretha proud. pic.twitter.com/lMZhWHCIiz — NijiaVaughn (@NijiaMartika91) February 8, 2022

Noticing Hudson was also passed over for Best Original Song for “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” as another fan pointed out: “Dang. I at least thought Jennifer Hudson would get a nomination for Best Original Song, and she did so much campaigning for this role.”

Dang. I at least thought Jennifer Hudson would get a nomination for Best Original Song, and she did so much campaigning for this role. — K. J. (@Key_J) February 8, 2022

Many pointed out that promotion for “Respect” began back in 2020 for an expected release date in January 2021. However, the pandemic impacted filming, which pushed the film’s release until August 2021.

“Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin for what felt like three years. She should’ve got a nod off the promo tour alone. F–K THE #Oscars,” one person said.

Jennifer Hudson was Aretha Franklin for what felt like 3 years. She should’ve got a nod off the promo tour alone. F*CK THE #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pmEMnsRjyF — theygotkary (@theygotkary) February 8, 2022

Two-time Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson is so close to reaching EGOT status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony). She won a Daytime Emmy Award for her role as an executive producer on “Baba Yaga,” a virtual reality animated film made for Oculus Quest. But she was disappointed about her Tony Awards snub for her role as Shug Avery in 2016’s “The Color Purple.”

