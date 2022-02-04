‘Come On Knees’: Phaedra Parks Posts Video Doing The ‘Freaky’ Dip To Deezy On Da Beat

Former reality star from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Phaedra Parks is being praised for her dancing skills after posting a video of herself dancing to Deezy On Da Beat to the track “Put Some Respect On My Name.”

Parks is wearing a furry white hat paired with a black-and-gray fur vest and a pair of what looked like moon boots or Uggs as she danced.

Phaedra Parks dances to Deezy On Da Beat’s “Put Some Respect On My Name.”

The 48-year-old looked in shape as she did a “freaky” dip and rose with ease, prompting Instagram users to comment on her dancing skills.

“Cmon knees!!!” joked one user as Parks went all the way down, to which Parks replied with three laughing/crying emojis.

Another user wrote, “Okkk now! You snapped on this 1!.” One fan loved Parks’ outfit and commented it was fire. “I WANT THAT OUTFIT ITS [fire emojis] LOVE IT YOU WINNING [heart happy face emoji].

One fan wrote that Parks seemed like a lot of fun, and the reality television star replied that she was. “I just know you are so much fun,” wrote a fan. Parks replied, “I really am [smiley face laughing kissing emoji].”

Parks was known as “The Queen Of Shade” on the reality show for six seasons before being fired for lying about Kandi Burruss and her husband wanting to drug Porsha Williams.

Fans had hoped that Parks would return to “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” this season, and producer Andy Cohen recently said out of all the ex-housewives, he’d like Parks to come back to the show.

“Love Phaedra,” he said.

You can watch Parks dancing to Deezy on Da Beat’s “Put Some Respect On My Name” below.

