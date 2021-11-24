‘I’m Sorry For Everything I’ve Done to Hurt You’: Safaree Apologizes To Erica Mena in New Trailer for VH1’s ‘Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition’

Is divorce off the table? It appears Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels are working on their future together in the new trailer for VH1’s “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition.”

Building off the first season’s success, the star-studded reality series will return for its second season with franchise cast members from Atlanta, New York, Hollywood and Miami, who come together to mend their broken relationships with each other.

In the new season trailer, Safaree issued an apology to his wife for the hurt he caused during their two-year marriage. The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” stars share a 2-year-old daughter, Safire Majesty, and a 5-month-old son, Legend Samuels. Many called their union toxic due to cheating rumors, nasty public disputes on social media, as well as damage of property. Fans of the reality series dragged Safaree last season for partying in Jamaica, while Mena was in the NICU with their then newborn son.

Safaree Samuels poses with the couple’s 5-month-old son, Legend, while Erica Mena sits poolside with their daughter, Safire. (Photo: @safaree/Instagram) (Photo: @iamerica_mena/Instagram)

“I’m sorry for everything I’ve done to hurt you,” Safaree said, while crying over Mena’s shoulder. It’s unclear if the couple has called off the divorce, but perhaps they’re in a better place.

Mena’s friend and “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star Bobby Lytes is also set to appear in “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition. Amina Buddafly, Tara Wallace, Jonathan Fernandez, Juelz Santana and Kimbella will represent New York, while Mimi Faust, Stevie J and Shekinah Jo represent for Atlanta.

Based on the trailer, there will be a mix of fights, arguments, revelations and unexpected hookups such as Cyn Santana of New York, who shares a son with Joe Budden, and Daniel “Booby” Johnson, who shares a son with Keyshia Cole.

“OMG, this about to be a whole s—t show,” said Cyn in the trailer.

Another clip sees Cyn and Booby wrapped in each other’s arms, hugging, while Booby said, “Her energy right away…we just connected” in a voiceover.

Also in the trailer, Brooke Valentine of “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” revealed her husband, Marcus Black, “for sure cheated on me.” But it wouldn’t be a family reunion without some tension from the creep squad: Cisco Rosado, Peter Gunz and Rich Dollaz of “Love & Hip Hop: New York.“

Season two of VH1’s “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” premieres Monday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. EST.

