‘Never Been Nominated Or Fairly Compensated for Anything’: Tamar Braxton Drops a Bomb About the Success of ‘BFV’

Tamar Braxton took to Instagram on Monday, Jan. 24, to share an interesting fact regarding her family’s hit television series “Braxton Family Values.”

“Braxton Family Values,” which first premiered on WE tv in 2011, is a reality television series that documented the lives of legendary singer Toni Braxton and her family, including her mom Evelyn and sisters Traci, Towanda, Trina and Tamar.

Tamar Braxton reflects on the success of “Braxton Family Values” with a throwback promo shoot. Photo:@tamarbraxton/Instagram





The series went on to have seven seasons, with the last airing in November 2020. The success of “BFV” success also spawned WE tv spinoffs “Tamar & Vince” and “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” In the social media post, Tamar claimed that despite being the number- one all-black female family show for over a decade, the series was never nominated for any awards.

The 44-year-old said alongside a “BFV” promo shoot with her sisters, “Ya wanna know a fun fact? We have been the only and #1 Black all-female family show for the past 10 years and have NEVER been nominated or been fairly compensated for ANYTHING!!”

Tamar wrapped the upload by updating fans on her current relationship with her family. She wrote, “Sometimes you have to be your OWN flower we love each other and get along better than ever now Let that sink in… we forgive you #FOREVERTHEBRAXTONGIRLS.”

As fans began to view the singer’s upload, many expressed how unfair the industry has been to Black people. An individual even mentioned how the network used the “real-life drama” that was occurring in Tamar’s life at the time, including family tension and her purported suicide, to boost the show’s ratings.

“Love y’all, we all know why but y’all never need an award to tell you how great and how many lives you all connected with!! Eff dem trophies WE WINNING IN LIFE.”

“Unfortunately it’s time to start celebrating ourselves instead of needed recognition from these white owned establishments who pick and choose it’s not fair but we have to take a bigger look at how y’all are REAL TALENT.”

“It’s really unfortunate how they treat black women in the industry, but they quick to want you to sell your soul. Just craziness.”

“With that being said I hate how the network used the real-life drama to hype the show up & real life relationships were being damaged.”

This isn’t the first time Tamar pointed out Black stars’ inequality within the reality television world. In July 2020, the mother of one opened up about how she and her family don’t get paid as much as the Kardashian/Jenner clan, despite their show airing on WE tv and other streaming platforms.

In the Twitter post, she wrote, “Are we going to talk about pay…. I 100 percent wrote the theme song… where is the coin… our show is on Netflix…. where is the coin… 10 years on The air… we make 75 percent LESS than the Kardashians. How come there are no villains on that show?”

Tamar’s sentiments came after a fan suggested the singer move the series to a Black-owned network.

