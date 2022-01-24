‘I Love it When Black Love Shows’: Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Has Fans Praising Them Over Recent Couple’s Activity

Steve Harvey continued to enjoy his birthday festivities on Jan. 23, a week after turning 65, by sharing an upload of his jet-skiing escapades with his wife, Marjorie Harvey.

In the Instagram post, Harvey, who wore a life vest, a ball cap and patterned swim trunks, gave fans a peek into their journey with a clip showcasing the couple maneuvering in a circular motion in an undisclosed body of water.

Steve Harvey uploads a post that captured moments of his jet skiing adventures with his wife, Marjorie Harvey. Photo:@iamsteveharveytv/Instagram



The “Judge Steve” host also uploaded a photo of the pair prepping for the water activity. In addition to the post, Harvey included the words, “I’m out here @marjorie_harvey.”

Immediately following his upload, Harvey’s wife, Marjorie, expressed how pleased she was to see her husband take part in this adventure with her. She said, “I’m proud of you.” As fans began to view Harvey’s post, many praised the star for taking the time to relax, despite his rigorous hosting schedule.

Harvey’s current gigs are on the shows “Judge Steve,” “Family Feud,” “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” and “Steve on Watch.” The 65-year-old also hosted the “Miss Universe” pageant last year for the sixth time.

“Love it mayne! Live that life!”

“Enjoy yourself, Good Sir!”

“Steve its like a Cadillac on water. Enjoy and have fun! You go as fast as you want or cruise.”

“Enjoy Steve Stop and smell the Roses.”

“Work hard you play harder. True inspiration model… Always love and respect to you and yours. Stay blessed homie…”

Among fans commending Harvey for taking a break, others mentioned the love between the star and his wife. One wrote, “I love it when Black Love shows it’s beautiful.” Another stated, “When your partner has you doing stuff, you know it’s love.”

The Harveys have been married since June 2007, and have a blended family of seven children.

