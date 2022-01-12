Lori Harvey Reacts to Michael B. Jordan Throwing Her a Surprise 25th Birthday Party

Michael B. Jordan commemorated Lori Harvey‘s upcoming birthday earlier this week by throwing a surprise party for his leading lady.

The model, who turns 25 on Jan. 13, uploaded a series of photos and videos from the event on her Instagram Story.

Lori Harvey’s boyfriend Michael B. Jordan throws a surprise party for the model in honor of her 25th birthday. (Photo: @loriharvey/Instagram)

The footage, which was shared on Monday, Jan. 10, included a stunned Harvey walking into a decorated room filled with her close circle. Other clips showcased Harvey enjoying the festivities with friends, including Normani and Ryan Destiny, customized food menus that read “Lori’s 25th,” and decked-out tables embellished with white bouquets.

Later in a separate recording, Harvey thanked Jordan for her surprise birthday celebration. The actor didn’t attend the event for undisclosed reasons. She wrote alongside a video that displayed a silver 25 balloon and an adorned table, “Thank you for my surprise party, baby @michaelbjordan.”

Jordan and Harvey confirmed their relationship last year by sharing affectionate photos on social media. The news came months after dating rumors began circulating following the pair’s sighting at an airport around the Thanksgiving holiday in 2020.

Lori Harvey thanks boyfriend Michael B. Jordan for her surprise party. Photo:@loriharvey

In June, Harvey opened up about why she was more publicly forthcoming about her relationship with Jordan than her other high-profile relationships. The SKN by LH CEO was formerly linked to Trey Songz, Diddy, Lewis Hamilton, Future, and Memphis Depay.

In an interview with Bustle, Harvey shared that her relationship with the “Creed” actor is unlike anything she’s ever experienced because of how serious they are about each other. She said, “I think just as I’ve gotten older and interests change, I think this was something that I just decided to be a little bit more public with because it’s a more serious relationship. So I’m just handling it differently.”

Harvey and Jordan celebrated their one-year dating anniversary in November.

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘You Look Unreal’: Lori Harvey’s Fans are ‘Obsessed’ Over the Star’s All-Green Outfit

‘Guessing He Be on Time’: Fans Joke About Bow Wow and Ray J Doing Business Together After Ray J Blasted Anonymous Person for Tardiness

‘Same Face Every Generation’: Jordyn Woods Sends Fans Into a Frenzy After She Uploads Family Photo