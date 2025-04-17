‘A Huge Blow for Him’: Michael B. Jordan Caught Out with Harry Styles’ Ex as the Singer Reportedly Is Still Hurt from Breakup

Rumors of a budding romance between American actor Michael B. Jordan and Canadian actress Taylor Russell apparently have Russell’s ex-boyfriend, English singer Harry Styles, rattled.

Jordan, 38, and Russell, 30, were spotted in London on March 9. Footage of the two entertainers together in the United Kingdom’s capital hit the internet soon after.

Michael B. Jordan is caught in unexpected love triangle with his co-star who once dated One Direction singer, Harry Styles. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage; @harrystyles/Instagram)

An eagle-eyed observer filmed the casually-dressed Jordan and Russell walking along London’s Oxford Street together as a fan approached the pair before they crossed the roadway filled with shops.

Jordan is set to act in and direct Amazon MGM Studios’ remake of “The Thomas Crown Affair” heist film. Russell was cast as the leading lady in the movie, which is scheduled for a 2026 release.

With a working relationship confirmed, there is now speculation about whether Jordan and Russell have entered into a romantic relationship as well. The alleged fling would be a rebound for Taylor, who split from Styles, 31, in May 2024.

The clip of the two Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Performer winners strolling side-by-side in England’s largest city incited a response from someone reportedly associated with Styles.

“Harry really hasn’t moved on since their split,” an unnamed purported source told Life & Style about Styles’ apparent feelings on breaking up with Russell after dating for a year.

The insider also stated, “They didn’t end on bad terms, but it was a huge blow for him. It’s the first time he’s ever been dumped, so to see her with someone new has hit a real nerve.”

Previously, Styles dated celebrities such as reality television personality Kendall Jenner, French-American model Camille Rowe, actress/director Olivia Wilde and singer Taylor Swift,

According to the source, Styles is a fan of Jordan’s on-screen work, citing motion pictures such as “Black Panther” and “Creed” among the One Direction alum’s favorite movies starring the Newark native.

harry and taylor out recently! pic.twitter.com/FPhytgbpEX — harry and taylor updates (@tayrrycouple) March 18, 2024

“So it’s not like he can even turn his nose up and say she’s downgraded, the guy’s a pretty intimidating love rival,” the person-in-the-know said before adding, “Harry is definitely feeling the sting.”

Russell and Jordan’s recent rendezvous in England was brought up as well. The insider said, “She’s in London with a new guy, doing all the stuff they used to do together, which makes it even harder.”

Jordan has an extensive dating history, too. Like Styles, the former “The Wire” child star was romantically linked to Jenner after he was seen leaving with the Kylie Cosmetics founder from a Met Gala afterparty in 2015.

Four years later, Jordan kissed Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra in her 2019 “Whoa” music video, creating chatter about a possible post-filming hookup. Additionally, Jordan had a high-profile relationship with model Lori Harvey from 2020 to 2022.

Fans of Russell have already begun sharing their thoughts on the former “Lost in Space” television series regular accompanying Jordan in London on March 9.

“They would be a great couple. She’s beautiful and closer to his age because the one before wasn’t ready for a real man yet. She likes the RUFFNECKS,” one Instagram user commented.

Another person wrote, “I hope they fall in love.” Likewise, a third commenter posted, “Very cute together, she’s gorgeous!” A fourth posted, “I’m for this!!!”

Jordan and Russell will likely spend a significant time around each other this summer when production for “The Thomas Crown Affair” begins in London.

Before cameras start rolling for that movie, Jordan will hit theater screens on April 18 in filmmaker Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” supernatural horror flick. Per Deadline, Russell acted in the “Hope” science fiction thriller, which is expected to come out later this year.