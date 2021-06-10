Lori Harvey Reveals How She’s Handling Her Relationship with Michael B. Jordan Differently Than the Others

Since entering a relationship with People magazine’s The Sexiest Man Alive, Lori Harvey hasn’t said more than a few words about her romance with actor Michael B. Jordan. Instead, she’s let fans, blogs, her stepfather Steve Harvey and the couple’s romantic Instagram photos do the talking.

For the first time, Lori has a little more to say than usual in her Thursday, June 10, interview with Bustle. When pictures of Lori and Michael came out around Thanksgiving, social media was on fire trying to figure out if the two were together. About two months later, the two went Instagram official, but it wasn’t clear to the public when they actually started dating or how they even met. According to Lori, “We met actually a few years ago. We had some mutual friends. I think we met out, just in passing.”

Lori Harvey opens up about relationship with Michael B. Jordan. (Photo: @loriharvey/Instagram)

Continuing to clench on to the juicier details, Lori still didn’t explain when they actually decided to start dating. However, what she did share is the understanding that she and Jordan have with each other about their privacy and posting pictures. The 24-year-old said, “I think we’re both very private people naturally. So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not? We have a conversation about it, like, ‘You want to post this or we keep this to ourselves?’ ”

However, both parties make sure to keep their die-hard fans in mind. “We know there are people that love and support us and want to see us,” she says. “So [we want to] give just enough, but keep the majority of it just for us. We’re trying to find a balance.” But the fans aren’t the only or the main reason why they decide to post each other. It’s also the genuineness of their relationship.

Harvey has been romantically linked to some big names like Trey Songz, Diddy, Lewis Hamilton, Future and before all of the previously mentioned men, she was engaged to Memphis Depay in 2017. But something about her relationship with Jordan feels different to her, which is why she feels comfortable being more open. “I think just as I’ve gotten older and interests change, I think this was something that I just decided to be a little bit more public with because it’s a more serious relationship. So I’m just handling it differently.”

What many of Lori’s fans really want to know is what was her reaction to her ex-boyfriend Future’s song diss. About three weeks ago, a snippet of 42 Dugg’s “Maybach” song that features Future was leaked. In the leaked audio Future can be heard rapping, “Magic City, I’m the owner. Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her.” While Lori didn’t say a word, many of her fans defended her saying Future was “bothered” and “lame” for continuing to talk about her when both have moved on to new relationships.

Lori’s approach to the matter is to turn the other cheek. In regards to her fans, she said, “I think they get from me that I try to just not let any type of negativity or rumors or anything like that make me stoop down to that level and go back and forth with it or whatever. Just maintain my position of I know who I am, I know what’s going on.” She continued, “I just try to stay up here and take the high road in every situation. So I think that would probably be what they get from me because I am private, so I like to just give enough.”