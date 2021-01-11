‘Is This Her Russell?’: Lori Harvey Levels Up While Putting Her Steamy Romance with Michael B. Jordan on Display

The winter weather may be frightful for some, but it looks as though model Lori Harvey and actor Michael B. Jordan have seemingly confirmed they are delighting in a budding romance.

Fans have been in a frenzy since the duo was photoed arriving at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in coordinated sweat suits. Questions of ‘are they dating?’ continued to spread like wildfire when the pair was again spotted in Utah ahead of New Year’s Eve. With two sightings and at least two holidays under their belt some fans knew it was only a matter of time before their rumored romance became IG official.

Model Lori Harvey and actor Michael B. Jordan seemingly confirm their romance after months of speculation. (Photo: @loriharvey/Instagram)

Publicly, 24-year-old Harvey has previously been linked to singer Trey Songz and rapper Future, who she seriously dated for much of 2020. There were also murmurs of the young socialite being linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs as well as his son Justin Combs in October 2019.

“Is this her Russell ???” questioned one person on social.

“This finna be another Ciara and Russell Wilson Situation and I’m All The Way Tf Here For It😍💯.”

“Future really is the stepping stool to finding your one idc,” wrote another person highlighting Harvey’s romantic past.

Ciara was engaged to Future in 2013 but they later broke up in 2015 after the singer gave birth to their son. She began dating Russell Wilson shortly after and the two got married in 2016. Many fans believe that Russell is Ciara’s happily ever after.

Others were simply thrilled that Harvey, who has a bevy of swooning fans, managed to snag another heavy-hitter in the entertainment industry.

“Yasss boss player queen”

“Sis you don’t miss 👏🏾 Respect!”

“Im here for it….they look tf GOOD! ♥️”

“One thing about you, you gone get you a top tier [man]”

Jordan on the other hand has managed to keep his personal life private. With his career spanning two decades at the age of 33, his adoring fans were shocked to learn 1) he is off the market, and 2) dating Harvey.

“Don’t cry don’t cry! 😩😩,” wrote one fan grappling the news.

“This just irritated me 😩😩😩😩😩”

“She’s literally living my dream 😩😂😂”

“I officially am putting in my resignation in trying to make this man want me 😂 Lori you won girl per usual. Snatching all the fine men 😂”